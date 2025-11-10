Transportation Management Association of Chester County Partners with Modeshift to Modernize Its Fare Collection

MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modeshift, a leading provider of contactless fare collection systems, today announced a new partnership with the Transportation Management Association of Chester County (TMACC) to deliver a fully integrated digital fare collection system on ChescoBus. Launching November 10, 2025, the new system will provide public transit riders with flexible, cashless options for planning, purchasing and managing trips through a smartphone app or reloadable smart card.

“With TMACC joining our growing network of Pennsylvania transit partners, we’re proud to help Chester County advance its mission of delivering safe, sustainable and inclusive mobility,” said Miroslav Katsarov, CEO of Modeshift. Share

Modeshift’s account-based fare collection system will empower TMACC with real-time data insights, enable faster boarding through contactless options and reduce the operational burden of paper tickets and cash fares. The smart cards will also include Spanish-language accessibility to ensure equitable access for riders.

“This partnership marks an exciting step toward modernizing our ChescoBus operations,” said Tim Phelps, Executive Director of TMACC. “By adopting Modeshift’s platform, we’re making it easier for our SCCOOT and Coatesville Link riders to plan trips, pay fares and stay connected, all while improving the efficiency of our system behind the scenes.”

Key Features of the New Fare Collection System:

Mobile Ticketing: Riders can plan, purchase and validate trips using their smartphones via TMACC’s free app, available for iOS and Android. iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/chescobus-pass/id6741798222 Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.modeshift.tmacc

Riders can plan, purchase and validate trips using their smartphones via TMACC’s free app, available for iOS and Android. Smart Cards: Reloadable fare cards offer a convenient, cashless payment option for those without mobile devices.

Reloadable fare cards offer a convenient, cashless payment option for those without mobile devices. Web Portal: Riders can plan trips, purchase fares and manage accounts from any internet-connected device. Visit https://chescobuspass.tmacc.org/ for more information.

Riders can plan trips, purchase fares and manage accounts from any internet-connected device. Visit https://chescobuspass.tmacc.org/ for more information. Smart Pay Accounts: Personalized rider profiles allow users to manage routes, view transaction history and reload passes easily.

Personalized rider profiles allow users to manage routes, view transaction history and reload passes easily. Data-Driven Insights: TMACC will gain access to real-time analytics to optimize routes and improve service planning.

“With TMACC joining our growing network of Pennsylvania transit partners, we’re proud to help Chester County advance its mission of delivering safe, sustainable and inclusive mobility,” said Miroslav Katsarov, CEO of Modeshift. “Our platform is designed to help agencies like TMACC modernize quickly while giving riders a seamless and connected experience.”

TMACC’s ChescoBus becomes the 11th Pennsylvania transit authority to partner with Modeshift, joining a growing number of PA-based agencies bringing advanced digital mobility solutions to more communities.

For more information on this partnership and other initiatives, visit www.modeshift.com.

About Modeshift

Modeshift is a technology company helping transit agencies modernize fare collection systems through innovative mobile ticketing, contactless payment and data collection tools. With deployment up to five times faster than competitors, Modeshift makes it simple for agencies to implement everything they need, from contactless and cash payment options to TVMs, fareboxes and real-time data – all integrated into a single, flexible platform. Designed to enhance efficiency, accessibility and sustainability, Modeshift’s all-in-one digital mobility infrastructure empowers agencies to deliver future-focused transit services.