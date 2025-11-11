GigaDevice Partners With Melchioni Electronics to Expand Business in France, Italy and the Iberian Peninsula

BEIJING & MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GigaDevice, a leading semiconductor company specializing in Flash memory, 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs), sensors, and analog products, has entered into a distribution agreement with Milan-based Melchioni Electronics.

The partnership extends GigaDevice's reach into several major European markets, with Melchioni Electronics supplying not only GigaDevice's leading Flash and MCU lines but also delivering dedicated field application engineering support. The deal covers distribution in France, Italy, Spain and Portugal, with on-the-ground presence in each of these countries.

GigaDevice delivers world-class SPI NOR Flash, SLC NAND Flash, 32-bit microcontrollers, analog, and sensor products. These technologies play a pivotal role across applications, including industrial automation, automotive, consumer electronics, IoT, network communications, mobile, and PCs.

"The establishment of this partnership and the accelerated entry into the European markets are significant steps in our strategy," said Dr. Reiner Jumpertz, GigaDevice VP and General Manager in the EMEA region. "Melchioni has an exceptional reputation and is well-known for its deep engineering expertise. Their regional FAE and marketing teams perfectly support our successful growth plans in Europe.”

“This strategic agreement with GigaDevice delivers substantial value to our customer base,” stated Elisabetta Dell’Olio, Head of Technology & Suppliers Platform at Melchioni Electronics. “Our core mission is to empower enterprises with the most effective and cutting-edge technologies. By adding GigaDevice’s world-class Flash memory solutions and GD32 microcontrollers (MCUs) to our services, we are significantly elevating our offering across the automotive, industrial automation, and consumer electronics sectors.”

About Melchioni Electronics

Melchioni Electronics is a prominent company specializing in the distribution and integration of high-quality electronic solutions. With a strong reputation in the industry, Melchioni Electronics serves a diverse range of industrial sectors. The company is known for its expertise in providing electronic components and its ability to tailor customized solutions to meet the unique needs of its clients. Melchioni Electronics is committed to innovation and excellence, continually pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver cutting-edge electronic solutions to its customers. With a focus on quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Melchioni Electronics is a trusted partner for businesses seeking advanced electronic solutions and integration services.

About GigaDevice

GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. is a global leading fabless supplier. Founded in April 2005, the company has continuously expanded its international footprint and established its global headquarters in Singapore in 2025. Today, GigaDevice operates branch offices across numerous countries and regions, providing localized support at customers' fingertips. Committed to building a complete ecosystem with major product lines – Flash memory, MCU, sensor and analog – as the core driving force, GigaDevice can provide a wide range of solutions and services in the fields of industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, IoT, mobile, networking and communications. GigaDevice has received the ISO26262:2018 automotive functional safety ASIL D certification, IEC 61508 functional safety product certification, as well as ISO9001, ISO14001, ISO45001, and Duns certifications. In a constant quest to expand our technology offering to customers, GigaDevice has also formed strategic alliances with leading foundries, assembly, and test plants to streamline supply chain management. For more details, please visit: www.gigadevice.com

*GigaDevice, GD32, and their logos are trademarks, or registered trademarks of GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. Other names and brands are the property of their respective owners.