Blaize and Reach Digital Forge Strategic Alliance at GITEX 2025 to Power the Next Generation of Sovereign AI Infrastructure Across Sectors

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BZAI, NASDAQ: BZAIW) (“Blaize”), a global leader in programmable, energy-efficient edge AI computing, and Reach Digital Sole Proprietorship LLC, the digital-transformation arm of Reach Group, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at GITEX GLOBAL 2025 in Dubai.

The partnership brings together Blaize’s hybrid edge-AI platform and Reach Digital’s strong regional presence, multi-sector expertise, and digital infrastructure capabilities to build sovereign, interconnected AI ecosystems service both sectoral and cross-sectoral domains across the Middle East such as government, smart cities, critical infrastructure, industrial automation, and mobility, amongst others.

“Partnering with Reach Digital allows us to extend Blaize’s edge-AI innovation into real-world impact from critical infrastructure to data-driven governance,” said Dinakar Munagala, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Blaize. “Together, we are accelerating the creation of sovereign AI infrastructure that supports national transformation and sustainable digital growth across the Middle East.”

Continuing the vision, Malik Melhem, Group Chief Executive Officer of Reach Group, emphasized the partnership’s strategic value in driving integrated transformation across industries:

“This alliance reflects our shared mission to power the region’s AI-driven future,” said Malik Melhem. “By combining Blaize’s breakthrough AI computing technologies with Reach Digital’s regional strength, delivery capability, and sectoral reach, we are building an intelligent foundation for smarter cities, enterprises, and economies – one that integrates AI, data, and innovation across every domain.”

Adding to that, Dr. Mohammad Khaled, Senior Vice President – Strategy and Growth at Reach Group, highlighted the partnership as a step toward a connected AI ecosystem that bridges sectors and nations:

“Our collaboration with Blaize embodies the essence of sovereign AI – intelligent, secure, and transformative,” said Dr. Khaled. “This partnership enables us to embed AI within the core of regional systems from edge to cloud shaping a future where innovation serves both national goals and cross-sectoral growth.”

The MOU, signed on October 14, 2025, during GITEX GLOBAL 2025, represents a strategic commitment to advance sovereign AI infrastructure, enable sustainable digital transformation, and accelerate the region’s leadership in next-generation technology.

The Reach Digital partnership builds on Blaize’s expanding momentum to develop advanced AI infrastructure.

About Blaize

Blaize provides a full-stack programmable processor architecture suite and low-code/no-code software platform that enables AI processing solutions for high-performance computing at the network’s edge and in the data center. Blaize specializes in delivering Practical AI through its hybrid, programmable, and efficient AI inference platform, designed for real-world applications. Blaize solutions deliver real-time insights and decision-making capabilities at low power consumption, high efficiency, minimal size, and low cost. Headquartered in El Dorado Hills (CA), Blaize has more than 200 employees worldwide with teams in San Jose (CA) and Cary (NC), and subsidiaries in Hyderabad (India), Leeds and Kings Langley (UK), and Abu Dhabi (UAE). To learn more, visit www.blaize.com or follow us on LinkedIn at @blaizeinc.

