iHeartMedia and TikTok Partner to Launch First-of-Its-Kind, Multiplatform Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iHeartMedia, the leading audio company in America, and TikTok, the world’s leading destination for short-form mobile video, today announced a groundbreaking, multiplatform partnership that will bring TikTok creators into iHeart’s ecosystem. This collaboration includes the launch of the TikTok Podcast Network, which will feature up to 25 new podcasts hosted by TikTok creators, as well as a national broadcast and digital radio channel, and a series of live event integrations.

TikTok creators will bring their unique voices and authentic perspectives to long-form audio and video content — from personal stories to insights on trends and culture — expanding their reach and deepening engagement with fans across new platforms. The collaboration will spotlight TikTok creators across iHeartMedia’s platforms including:

TikTok Podcast Network – empowering creators and expanding their storytelling beyond the TikTok platform, this slate of up to 25 newly created and curated TikTok creator podcasts will bring audiences even closer to their favorite voices. To support this partnership, iHeartMedia is introducing new co-branded, state-of-the-art podcast studios in Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta. These studios will feature advanced audio and video infrastructure for both podcasting and video production – helping a roster of creators build a stronger bridge between their video and audio content. The podcasts will be widely distributed by iHeartPodcasts, and available on the iHeartRadio app, as well as everywhere podcasts are heard. Listeners will also be able to consume the best highlights and clips on TikTok.

TikTok Radio — a fast-paced, engaging format pairing TikTok creators with experienced iHeartRadio personalities — TikTok Radio will be available across broadcast radio stations nationwide and digitally on iHeartRadio. It's a station where listeners will feel like they are scrolling on TikTok, but with their ears. Built on the music architecture of marquee iHeart stations like KIIS FM in Los Angeles and Z100 in New York, TikTok Radio will feature not only TikTok's hottest new songs, but also trend-driven storytelling and emotional context behind the music, including segments like "Behind-the-Charts," "New Music Fridays," and "On The Verge."

iHeartRadio Live Events - iHeartMedia and TikTok will join forces to unlock unparalleled access for creators at iHeart’s signature events, empowering brands to activate with a dynamic network of content creators on the biggest stages like the iHeartRadio Music Festival and iHeartRadio Jingle Ball.

“This partnership connects TikTok’s cultural energy and creator community with the unmatched scale and reach of iHeartMedia,” said Rich Bressler, President, COO and CFO for iHeartMedia. “We’re giving creators access to the biggest audio platforms in America -- creating new ways to tell stories, entertain, and build deeper connections with fans. Together, we’re combining our vast networks to deliver relevant content on a massive scale. It’s a win for creators, fans, and brands alike.”

“At TikTok, empowering creativity and connecting communities are at the heart of everything we do,” said Dan Page, Global Head of Media and Licensing Partnerships, at TikTok. “This partnership with iHeartMedia opens up exciting new opportunities for creators and brands to reach wider audiences, collaborate across platforms and extend their creativity beyond the TikTok platform. Together, we're amplifying the connection between artists, creators and our community through the shared power of cross platform storytelling.”

TikTok and iHeart kicked off their partnership earlier this year with Next up: Live Music, a first-of-its-kind singing competition that was hosted exclusively on TikTok LIVE. The program spotlighted emerging artists (including competition winner @kiralise), generated massive fan engagement and proved the power of live, creator-driven music discovery. Building on that success, this next phase of the partnership expands the two companies’ shared commitment to elevating new voices and bringing together the reach of iHeart with the passion of the TikTok community.

iHeartMedia and TikTok will also offer mass-reach marketing for these shows across each company’s vast platform, and will leverage iHeartMedia and TikTok’s coast-to-coast and global sales teams to drive meaningful sponsorships and a new line of business overall for these creators and their shows. More details from this new partnership will be announced in the coming months.

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok's global headquarters are in Los Angeles and Singapore, and its offices include New York, London, Dublin, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, with nine out of ten Americans listening to iHeart broadcast radio in every month. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have a larger audience in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the size of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled audience of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined, has the most recognizable live events across all genres of music, has the number one social footprint among audio players, with five times more followers than the next audio media brand, and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.