National Conference of Firemen and Oilers: Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern Merger Will Protect Quality Jobs

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Conference of Firemen and Oilers (NCFO) and Union Pacific Railroad have reached an historic agreement that will ensure job security for hundreds of railroaders as Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern pursue creating America’s first coast-to-coast railroad.

The agreement commits to NCFO members who are employed at the time of the merger having a job for the length of their careers after the proposed merger, giving them and their families peace of mind and stability for decades to come, subject to the usual requirements for continued employment.

“The NCFO recognizes this merger presents an opportunity to strengthen long-term stability, expand opportunities for our members, and protect quality jobs for the future,” said Michael Pistone, president of the NCFO. “We believe that by combining resources and expertise, this merger will enhance job security, create pathways for member growth, and improve working conditions through sustainable investment and innovation.”

With lifetime job stability and a commitment to work together on implementing agreements, both parties are building a stronger, more resilient future for railroaders while positioning Union Pacific to grow and better serve its customers.

“This agreement reaffirms Union Pacific’s promise that all union employees who have a job when the merger closes will have one for life. I want to thank NCFO leaders and all the employees they represent for their service and support,” said Union Pacific Chief Executive Officer Jim Vena. “This merger will transform our industry, unlocking new sources of growth and opportunities for our country, customers and employees.”

