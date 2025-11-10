CTG Partners with Hippocratic AI to Bring Safe, Patient-Focused Agentic AI to U.S. Healthcare Organizations

BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CTG, a Cegeka company delivering IT and business solutions that enhance clients’ digital agility, announced today a strategic partnership with Hippocratic AI, the global leader and pioneer of safety-focused, patient-facing clinical generative AI agents for healthcare. CTG is proud to offer managed AI and transformational consulting services to expand the implementation of Hippocratic AI’s solution in the U.S. market.

CTG brings decades of experience optimizing EHR, ERP, and clinical workflows, making it uniquely positioned to help healthcare organizations realize the full potential of Hippocratic AI through its managed services, performance improvement, and digital transformation expertise.

Hippocratic AI was founded with a mission to achieve healthcare abundance by improving outcomes and reducing strain on the healthcare system through clinically safe AI agents. True to its namesake, Do No Harm, Hippocratic AI places patient safety above all else. Its patented Polaris Safety Constellation Architecture has been clinically tested and validated through a network of more than 7,000 licensed U.S. clinicians and has completed over 500,000 test calls, setting a new benchmark for safe, scalable, and clinically sound AI. The company’s AI agents have surpassed 115 million real-world patient interactions.

Serving providers, payers, and life science organizations, Hippocratic AI’s generative AI agents power more than 1,000 use cases showcasing quality improvement, care management, readmission reduction, health equity, compliance, and preventive care, to name a few. Hippocratic AI is pioneering a new standard for healthcare AI agents, powered by rigorously clinically tested large language models (LLMs) to engage patients and providers. Through this partnership, CTG and Hippocratic AI will empower healthcare organizations to:

Scale patient outreach and increase care team capacity

and increase care team capacity Support at-risk patients with timely follow-up and care coordination

with timely follow-up and care coordination Improve care team efficiency by independently managing routine clinical conversations and sending urgent (red) escalations in real time to nurses

by independently managing routine clinical conversations and sending urgent (red) escalations in real time to nurses Boost clinical readiness for upcoming appointments, procedures, and surgeries with automated reminders

for upcoming appointments, procedures, and surgeries with automated reminders Execute health campaigns for preventative screenings, immunizations, and public health alerts

for preventative screenings, immunizations, and public health alerts Close care gaps with multilingual AI agents that deliver a personalized, patient-centric experience

“Healthcare organizations are under extraordinary pressure to do more with less, expanding access, closing care gaps, and improving patient engagement,” said Dan Stoke, Vice President of Healthcare at CTG. “Through this partnership, we’re equipping our clients with innovative AI-driven solutions that extend the reach of clinical teams, enhance patient experience, and expand access to care across the care continuum, all while maintaining an unwavering commitment to patient safety.”

“Our partnership with CTG supports Hippocratic AI’s mission to bring safe, clinically validated generative AI into healthcare at scale,” said Bill Hudson, Chief Information Officer at Hippocratic AI. “CTG’s leadership in healthcare IT and digital transformation makes them the ideal implementation partner as we work together to improve patient access, reduce administrative burden, and ensure patients receive timely, high-quality touchpoints that improve patient lives.”

CTG and Hippocratic AI are jointly developing an AI agent that transforms routine patient support into meaningful clinical engagement. This next-generation agent is designed to assist patients with accessing their records through the patient’s health portal. This innovative solution reimagines routine support calls, such as password resets or help locating test results, as opportunities for meaningful clinical engagement.

Rather than routing patients through multiple teams, the AI agent is trained to recognize and act on potential clinical needs in real-time. For example, if a patient calls to retrieve test results, the agent can automatically help schedule follow-up appointments or close care gaps based on those results. By embedding clinical intelligence into everyday support experiences, CTG and Hippocratic AI are helping healthcare organizations turn ordinary support moments into compassionate, personalized care connections.

About CTG

CTG, a Cegeka company, delivers IT and business solutions that enhance clients’ digital agility, empowering them to seize new opportunities and overcome challenges. Our expertise, grounded in more than 55 years’ experience, drives data-driven decisions, boosts business performance, enhances client experiences, fosters continuous innovation, and elevates cyber resilience. CTG combines local Americas market knowledge with the global expertise of over 10,000 Cegeka Group team members in more than 17 countries to provide innovative, tailored solutions. Together, we operate across the Americas, Europe, and India, working with over 3,000 clients in high-growth industries. CTG is a Great Place to Work Certified™ company. Visit www.ctg.com.

About Hippocratic AI

Hippocratic AI has developed the safest generative AI Agents for healthcare. The company believes that generative AI has the ability to bring healthcare abundance to every person in the world. The company focuses on building non-diagnostic patient-facing clinical AI agents and does not allow its agents to be used to prescribe or diagnose. Hippocratic AI has received a total of $404 million in funding and is backed by leading investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst, Kleiner Perkins, Avenir, NVIDIA’s NVentures, Premji Invest, SV Angel, Google’s CapitalG, and numerous health systems. Learn more at https://hippocraticai.com/.