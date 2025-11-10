Morrison Awarded Critical Fourchon Junction Facility Construction Project

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Morrison, a leading energy service provider, has been awarded a major infrastructure project by Shell Pipeline Co. involving the construction of a new elevated oil metering facility at Fourchon Junction, a key hub that plays a crucial role in enhancing access and capacity for oil transportation in the region.

Located just south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana, the new facility will significantly enhance regional flow capacity, system functionality and reliability of several high-capacity offshore oil pipeline systems.

Under the contract, Morrison will be responsible for full project execution, including project management, planning, scheduling, subcontractor oversight, site work activities, and logistic coordination.

The project scope includes pre-fabrication of approximately 500 tons of modules at Morrison’s waterfront facilities in Houma and Harvey, Louisiana; instrumentation and electrical (I&E) integration; construction of civil sub-foundations to support the elevated platform; selective demolition of existing infrastructure; installation of interconnecting piping; and full commissioning of the new Main Facility Platform and associated systems.

“Fourchon Junction is a critical infrastructure hub in the Gulf of America energy network, and Morrison recognizes the significance of this project,” said Ches Morrison, director of construction at Morrison. “We are honored to support this strategic project.”

Morrison expects its scope of work to drive demand for multiple skilled trades and support services, with both direct and indirect employment gains, in the region.

Construction is underway, with completion expected in the third quarter of 2026.

ABOUT MORRISON

Morrison, a 42-year-old energy service company, is a trusted partner in the development and maintenance of critical energy infrastructure, offering expertise in offshore and onshore construction, pipeline, diving, and fabrication services. The company is committed to safety, technical excellence, and high-performance execution across the energy lifecycle. For more information, visit: www.morrisonenergy.com.