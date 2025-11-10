Resecurity Signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NED University of Engineering & Technology to Advance Cybersecurity Education and Research

LOS ANGELES & KARACHI, Pakistan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resecurity, a U.S.-based cybersecurity company protecting Fortune 100 companies and government agencies worldwide, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the NED University of Engineering & Technology (NEDUET), one of the top engineering universities in Pakistan, to strengthen collaboration in cybersecurity education, applied research, and workforce development.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to build academic capacity, foster innovation, and prepare the next generation of cybersecurity professionals capable of protecting Pakistan’s rapidly evolving digital ecosystem.

The university was founded in 1921 as Prince of Wales Engineering College. It is a recognized degree awarding university of Pakistan affiliated with the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, a government-appointed body.

The ceremony was attended by Prof. Dr. M. Tufail (Vice Chancellor, NED University), Prof. Dr. Muhammad Noman Ahmed (Pro-Vice Chancellor), Prof. Dr. Saad Ahmed Qazi (Dean, CSIT), Mr. Syed Ghazanfar Hussain (Registrar), and Dr. Muhammad Mubashir Khan (Chairman, CSIT Department).

Strengthening Academia–Industry Collaboration

Under the new agreement, Resecurity and NED University will cooperate on academic initiatives, specialized training programs, and knowledge transfer in areas such as cyber threat intelligence (CTI), digital forensics and incident response (DFIR), cloud security, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Resecurity will provide access to its threat intelligence platform, analytical tools, and expertise to support academic research and student learning outcomes. NED University will integrate Resecurity’s methodologies into its curriculum and offer students exposure to real-world cybersecurity scenarios through internships, workshops, and joint research projects.

Through this partnership, organizations aim to bridge the gap between academia and industry, ensuring that the next generation of cybersecurity specialists is equipped with the skills needed to address the complex challenges of digital transformation. The collaboration supports Pakistan’s broader goal of strengthening its cybersecurity posture through local talent development and industry engagement.

About NED University of Engineering & Technology

Founded in 1977, the NED University of Engineering & Technology (NEDUET) is one of Pakistan’s oldest and most prestigious engineering universities. Located in Karachi, NEDUET offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs across disciplines including computer science, electrical engineering, information systems, and applied sciences. The university is recognized for its strong emphasis on research, innovation, and the integration of technology into education and national development.

WEB-site: http://www.neduet.edu.pk

About Resecurity

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified endpoint protection, fraud prevention, risk management, and cyber-threat intelligence platform. Known for providing best-of-breed, data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity’s services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world’s most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, by Inc. Magazine, Resecurity was named one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California. As a member of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC, and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), Thailand (AmChamThailand), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit resecurity.com.

WEB-site: https://www.resecurity.com