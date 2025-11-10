Rubrik Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Deliver Cyber Resilience

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK), the Security and AI Operations Company, today announces that it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The SCA validates Rubrik’s commitment to delivering cybersecurity solutions that meet the highest standards of availability, recovery, and operational continuity. Rubrik aims to support how organizations achieve cyber resilience in their AWS environments, while unlocking the full potential of enterprise AI.

Rubrik’s Preemptive Recovery Engine enhances data protection for customers using AWS’s trusted cloud

Rubrik offers the world’s only Preemptive Recovery Engine, which begins recovery before a cyberattack occurs. It proactively identifies clean recovery points, enabling the fastest recovery time objective (RTO) after an attack.

“By deepening our collaboration with AWS, Rubrik helps organizations keep data and systems running before, during, and after cyber threats,” said Mike Tornincasa, Chief Business Officer at Rubrik. “Combining Rubrik’s Preemptive Recovery Engine with the built-in security of AWS enables customers to adopt proactive cyber resilience, scale AI safely, automatically find sensitive data, and identify clean recovery points during attacks. With these capabilities, customers can restore operations in minutes, not weeks.”

“At Accelya, data protection is mission critical. Rubrik was the clear choice for our strategic cyber resilience partner to protect our customers' data," said Richard Kettlewell, Director of Technology at Accelya. "With Rubrik's air-gapped backups and sensitive data discovery, we are confident that our critical data hosted on AWS is fully protected. We look forward to the innovations this collaboration between Rubrik and AWS will deliver to Accelya."

The SCA aims to accelerate secure AI adoption through Rubrik’s expanding AI portfolio and Amazon Bedrock. Customers will be able to move from reactive crisis management when an attack or outage occurs, to proactive cyber resilience – all while safely scaling their AI initiatives from pilot to production.

“Our customers are racing to adopt AI, but data protection can't be an afterthought," said Chris Grusz, Managing Director, Technology Partnerships at AWS. "This collaboration brings Rubrik's Preemptive Recovery Engine and cyber resilience expertise to AWS's secure foundation, giving customers breakthrough capabilities—clean recovery points, sensitive data discovery, and AI-powered threat detection. Together, we're enabling organizations to recover critical operations in minutes while confidently scaling their AI initiatives in our trusted cloud."

Rubrik delivers complete cyber resilience for customers complementing AWS’s secure-by-design infrastructure protecting customer data against sophisticated cloud-native threats like ransomware and compromised credentials. Rubrik Security Cloud unifies backup, threat analysis, and recovery for customer workloads running on AWS —all on a single platform. For an offsite layer of resilience, Rubrik Cloud Vault provides a fully managed, isolated, and immutable vault built on AWS, enabling clean recoveries and compliance without additional operational overhead. Together, these offerings help organizations protect their critical data on AWS, meet recovery objectives, and stay operational even in the face of cyberattacks.

For more information, visit Rubrik’s AWS partner page.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT: Any unreleased services or features referenced in this document are not currently available and may not be made generally available on time or at all, as may be determined in our sole discretion. Any such referenced services or features do not represent promises to deliver, commitments, or obligations of Rubrik, Inc. and may not be incorporated into any contract. Customers should make their purchase decisions based upon services and features that are currently generally available.

About Rubrik

Rubrik (RBRK), the Security and AI Operations Company, leads at the intersection of data protection, cyber resilience, and enterprise AI acceleration. Rubrik Security Cloud delivers complete cyber resilience by securing, monitoring, and recovering data, identities, and workloads across clouds. Rubrik Agent Cloud accelerates trusted AI agent deployments at scale by monitoring and auditing agentic actions, enforcing real-time guardrails, fine-tuning for accuracy and undoing agentic mistakes. For more information, please visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on X (formerly Twitter) and Rubrik on LinkedIn.