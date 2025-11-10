General Mills Accelerates Kernza Market for U.S. Organic Farmers with New Cascadian Farm Cereals

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--General Mills (NYSE: GIS) is accelerating the Kernza market for U.S. organic farmers by quadrupling its use of the grain with the introduction of four Cascadian Farm cereals. Kernza, a grain that grows back each year without replanting, has unique roots that grow up to ten feet deep into the soil, helping to improve soil health, sequester carbon, enhance water quality and resilience, and give wildlife a place to thrive.

Cascadian Farm, a pioneer in organic foods, is leading the charge by incorporating one percent Kernza into four of its top-selling flake cereals: Honey Oat Crunch, Honey Oat Crunch with Almonds, Raisin Bran and Hearty Morning Fiber.

“Kernza’s slightly sweet, nutty flavor is a welcome addition to the breakfast bowl,” said Melissa Gallant, business unit director, Natural and Organic, General Mills. “By putting a little bit of Kernza into Cascadian Farm cereals consumers know and love, we’re creating a stable market for U.S. organic farmers and making it simple for shoppers to select a great-tasting, sustainable option in the cereal aisle.”

General Mills has been researching Kernza since 2014 in partnership with The Land Institute and the University of Minnesota's Forever Green Initiative, and Cascadian Farm began incorporating Kernza into its products in 2019.

"Delivering a market opportunity for farmers is critical," said Colin Cureton, director of commercialization, adoption and scaling for the Forever Green Initiative at the University of Minnesota. "Our team can develop the crop and support farmers growing it. General Mills’ market partnership provides the demand farmers need to bring a new crop like Kernza onto their farm. It’s the foundational piece needed for Kernza acres to keep scaling."

Cascadian Farm 1% Kernza Initiative cereals are currently available at Whole Foods and Sprouts. To learn more about the cereals, visit CascadianFarm.com. To learn more about Kernza, visit Kernza.org.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to boldly build its brands, relentlessly innovate, unleash its scale and stand for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names like Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Totino’s, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. General Mills generated fiscal 2025 net sales of U.S. $19 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1 billion. For more information, visit www.generalmills.com.