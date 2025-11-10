Jabil and Inno Invest in New Thailand Facility to Produce Battery Energy Storage System Enclosures

RAYONG, Thailand--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), a global engineering, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions provider, today announced it has expanded its collaboration with Inno, a metal parts manufacturer and a subsidiary of Shanghai Xinpeng Industry Co. (XP), to manufacture battery energy storage system (BESS) enclosures. The companies expect to co-invest in a 15,000-square-meter, two-building site in Rayong, Thailand.

Groundbreaking took place on Nov. 3, with the site expected to be operational for prototyping by late 2026.

Since 2014, Jabil has provided mechanical design, sheet metal, and fabrication services through a strategic alliance with XP. This offering supports customers across industries like energy, telecommunications and networking, data centers, and healthcare.

The Rayong site, jointly operated by Jabil and Inno, will produce BESS metal enclosures, a primary driver of system cost due to raw material and welding prices. Manufacturers have historically sourced these enclosures from China and shipped them to strategic suppliers closer to their end markets for final integration. Through this expanded collaboration, Jabil can provide a full lifecycle solution for BESS customers — with capabilities like sheet metal processing, structural section fabrication, structural welding, and coating — in a strategic, cost-effective location. The site sits just 25km from Laem Chabang, Thailand’s biggest port and the fourth largest in Southeast Asia.

“For over a decade, our team has helped energy storage leaders design and integrate technologies like battery management systems, power electronics, and high-level assemblies into their BESS solutions. Our customers are increasingly looking to diversify their supply chain in the face of tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty,” said Brent Tompkins, SVP, Global Business Units, Renewables and Energy Infrastructure. “We’re excited to offer this critical industry a vertically integrated solution that meets their needs, from enclosure production to final integration and fulfillment, while simplifying sourcing and reducing risk.”

“Our collaboration with Jabil will accelerate Inno’s growth in the energy storage market, bringing the potential of renewable power to more communities around the world, especially in support of the growing energy demand of AI infrastructures globally,” said Jeffery Shen, CEO of XP. “Together, we can provide customers with increased supply chain resiliency at a competitive price point.”

Learn more about Jabil’s battery energy storage solutions here.

About Jabil:

At Jabil (NYSE: JBL), we are proud to be a trusted partner for the world's top brands, offering comprehensive engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions. With over 50 years of experience across industries and a vast network of over 100 sites worldwide, Jabil combines global reach with local expertise to deliver both scalable and customized solutions. Our commitment extends beyond business success as we strive to build sustainable processes that minimize environmental impact and foster vibrant and diverse communities around the globe. Discover more at www.jabil.com.