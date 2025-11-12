APG Federal Credit Union Selects Scienaptic AI to Enhance Inclusive Credit Decisioning

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scienaptic AI, a global leader in AI-powered credit decisioning, today announced that APG Federal Credit Union (APGFCU), based in Edgewood, Maryland, has chosen its platform to enhance credit access for its members. The credit union is adopting Scienaptic AI-powered, regulatory-compliant technology to support its goals of making faster, smarter lending decisions, streamlining credit processes, and extending lending opportunities to underserved members.

Founded in 1938, APG Federal Credit Union is committed to helping members build their wealth and reach their financial goals. As a not-for-profit cooperative, APGFCU reinvests all earnings into member value through better rates, lower fees, and personalized financial guidance. With over $2.5 billion in assets and more than 177,000 members across Harford, Cecil, and Baltimore counties and Baltimore City, the credit union continues to focus on member-first service.

“Our commitment is to help members improve their financial lives, and that commitment shapes every product and every interaction,” said Robyn Mannone, Chief Consumer Lending Officer at APG Federal Credit Union. “With Scienaptic’s platform, we can evaluate credit needs with even greater care, insight, and accuracy, without losing the personal touch that defines who we are. This will allow us to enhance credit access and support members at every stage of their financial journey.”

“We are grateful to partner with APG Federal Credit Union, a credit union that leads with care for its members and the communities they serve,” said Patrick McElhenie, Chief Growth Officer at Scienaptic AI. “Our shared vision is to expand fair credit access and help more members achieve their goals with confidence. Scienaptic’s platform will empower APGFCU to increase approvals and manage risk responsibly, while keeping people at the heart of every decision.”

About Scienaptic AI

Founded in 2014, Scienaptic AI was built with the mission to drive financial inclusion at scale through AI-driven credit decisioning. The platform encapsulates a decade of technological innovation, integrating more data into decision-making, leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms, and supplementing them with rigorous risk and fair lending monitoring processes. This enables financial institutions to reach more borrowers—including underbanked and underserved individuals—and say “yes” more often without increasing risk.

In September 2024, Scienaptic’s Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) received strategic equity investments from its clients, further strengthening its mission to elevate lending with AI-driven solutions for inclusive loan growth, automation, lifecycle management, and compliance. Today, the CUSO is backed by 15 strategic investors, underscoring Scienaptic’s deep commitment to the core principle of "people helping people."

The Scienaptic AI platform plays a vital role in supporting over 150 lenders by enhancing lending accuracy and efficiency. Scienaptic’s credit decisioning expertise spans financial institutions collectively managing $3.9 trillion in assets. The platform processes over 3 million credit decisions each month, evaluating loan applications worth more than $3 billion. This enables over 1.7 million underserved individuals every month to access credit opportunities that were previously out of reach. Driven by the growing demand for AI in lending, the company has expanded by over 2,000% in the past three years.