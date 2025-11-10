Windy City Wire Partners with iBwave to Simplify Public Safety Grid Testing for Contractors Nationwide

BOLINGBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Windy City Wire, a leading U.S. manufacturer of low-voltage wire and cable solutions, has announced a new educational webinar in partnership with iBwave Solutions Inc. The event is designed to help contractors and low-voltage professionals simplify public safety surveys and grid testing without relying on expensive or complex RF toolsets. The live session, scheduled for November 19 at 11:00 AM CST, will demonstrate how to optimize signal validation across P25, UHF/VHF, LTE, and 5G networks using iBwave Mobile Survey and the Epiq PRiSM Scanner.

This collaboration reflects Windy City Wire’s ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, contractor-friendly technologies that enhance efficiency, accuracy, and profitability. The webinar will highlight how these mobile tools provide lightweight, affordable, and practical solutions for professionals managing wireless and public safety systems.

Attendees will learn how to transform grid testing into a repeatable and profitable service offering, reduce survey time and complexity while improving accuracy, and deliver professional, compliance-ready reports that help accelerate project approvals. In addition, all registrants will receive a free 15-day trial of iBwave’s Mobile Survey software and exclusive procurement guidance from Windy City Wire’s public safety solutions team.

The session will explore how iBwave’s Mobile Survey and Epiq PRiSM Scanner integrate seamlessly into field workflows, eliminating the need for costly RF equipment. The solution enables professionals to survey, validate, and document communication systems for first responder and public safety environments with greater confidence and consistency. The event is part of Windy City Wire DAS educational series, an ongoing initiative to empower low-voltage professionals with advanced tools that simplify distributed antenna system (DAS) and wireless network deployments.

Three key outcomes from this event include helping contractors convert complex grid testing into a scalable and repeatable service model, providing tools that significantly reduce testing time while enhancing data accuracy, and equipping participants with actionable procurement insights alongside a free software trial.

About Windy City Wire

Founded in 1994, Windy City Wire is a U.S.-based leader in low-voltage wire and cable solutions. The company’s proprietary SmartWire™ technology and RackPack® system redefine installation efficiency for industries including security, automation, and communications. With 19 stocking locations nationwide, Windy City Wire continues to deliver innovation, quality, and reliability to contractors and integrators across the country.

Learn more and reserve your spot for the webinar at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/9005837410910149466.