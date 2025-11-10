Hopewind Selects Wolfspeed to Power the Future of Wind Energy with Advanced Silicon Carbide Technology

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), a global leader in innovative silicon carbide power solutions, today announced a collaboration with Hopewind, a global innovator in renewable energy solutions. Together, the two companies will advance the development of the next generation of wind power solutions by integrating Wolfspeed’s cutting-edge 2.3kV LM Pack Module into Hopewind’s advanced highly modular and lightweight 950Vac Wind Power Converter.

Hopewind, one of the largest wind power converter suppliers in China, has taken a novel approach to their wind power solution: This product utilizes silicon carbide devices and high-reliability packaging technology to achieve a up to 38% increase in power density and a high switching frequency of up to 6kHz, significantly increasing efficiency and reliability. The collaboration between Wolfspeed and Hopewind is expected to accelerate the development of next-generation wind power solutions for markets worldwide.

Wolfspeed’s silicon carbide solutions are helping drive the transition to next-generation energy systems that are more sustainable and cost-effective. The company’s 2.3kV LM Pack Module offers substantial system benefits, including simplified system design, higher efficiency, increased power density, and improved reliability—key factors that reduce overall system cost and provide superior performance for large-scale wind power applications. The 2.3kV LM Pack Module is expected to be commercially available in early 2026.

Wolfspeed's collaboration with Hopewind marks a critical milestone in the ongoing evolution of the wind power industry, helping to pave the way for cleaner, more efficient energy solutions on a global scale.

“We are excited to be working with Hopewind, a recognized leader in the renewables industry,” said John Perry, VP and General Manager, Medium and High Voltage Products at Wolfspeed. “Our 2.3kV LM Pack Module is perfectly aligned with the growing demand for higher voltage, higher current, and higher efficiency systems in the wind power sector. This collaboration not only strengthens Wolfspeed’s position as a trusted long-term SiC provider, but also helps meet the increasing global demand for renewable energy solutions.”

Hopewind, headquartered in Shenzhen City, China, was recently name to the list of photovoltaic inverter manufacturers that meet the Tier 1 standards for the globally renowned energy research institution Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BloombergNEF, abbreviated as BNEF). There are only seven companies worldwide that have successfully made it to the Tier 1 level, affirming Hopewind's global influence and competitiveness in the field of photovoltaics.

“Hopewind is thrilled to work with Wolfspeed to enhance the performance of our wind power converters with their world-class silicon carbide technology,” said Wang Yan, Vice President at Hopewind. “By incorporating Wolfspeed’s advanced 2.3kV LM Pack Module, we are taking a significant step forward in delivering high-efficiency, reliable, and cost-effective solutions for the wind power industry.”

About Wolfspeed, Inc.

Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) leads the market in the worldwide adoption of silicon carbide technologies that power the world’s most disruptive innovations. As the pioneers of silicon carbide, and creators of the most advanced semiconductor technology on earth, we are committed to powering a better world for everyone. Through silicon carbide material, Power Modules, Discrete Power Devices and Power Die Products targeted for various applications, we will bring you The Power to Make It Real.TM Learn more at www.wolfspeed.com.

About Hopewind

Hopewind is a leading provider of wind power converters in China, specializing in high-quality products for the renewable energy sector. In addition to wind power converters, Hopewind also develops and manufactures solar inverters, energy storage systems (ESS/PCS), and hydrogen energy solutions. Hopewind is committed to delivering cutting-edge technology and sustainable solutions that power a greener future.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause Wolfspeed’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about Wolfspeed’s strategic plans, priorities, growth opportunities, and ability to achieve profitability. Actual results could differ materially due to factors detailed in Wolfspeed’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings. These forward-looking statements represent Wolfspeed’s judgment as of the date of this release. Except as required under U.S. federal securities laws, Wolfspeed disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.