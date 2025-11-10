LP Building Solutions Honors Veterans Through Partnerships With Gary Sinise Foundation, Wreaths Across America and More

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, is honoring and supporting veterans through partnerships and product donations to several national and local initiatives. These include the Gary Sinise Foundation, Manufacturing Institute’s Heroes MAKE America program, Veteran Village, Wreaths Across America and others—advancing LP’s purpose of Building a Better World™.

One of LP’s most impactful contributions supports Veteran Village, a first-of-its-kind community in Minnesota created to effectively end veteran homelessness in the state. Developed in partnership with the Housing First Minnesota Foundation, the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans, and leading homebuilder Lennar, the community includes 22 supportive housing units for 36 veterans and their families who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Now nearing completion, LP’s donation includes LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding and LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier for every home, along with on-site labor assistance.

“Veteran Village represents the kind of project that reminds us why we do what we do,” said LP Chair and CEO Brad Southern. “It’s more than building homes—it’s about building stability and community for those who have served our country. We’re honored to help bring this community to life and create a lasting foundation for veterans and their families.”

In 2025, LP proudly partnered with Wreaths Across America to support its mission to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach the next generation the value of freedom. On December 13, LP facilities nationwide will take part in National Wreaths Across America Day by placing live balsam remembrance wreaths on the graves of veterans at cemeteries near its mills.

LP continues its national partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation, which began in 2022 through the LP Foundation, an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit funded by LP. The partnership supports the Foundation’s Restoring Independence, Supporting Empowerment (R.I.S.E.) program, which builds mortgage-free, specially adapted homes for severely wounded veterans and first responders. Through annual financial contributions and donations of LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP and the LP Foundation are recognized as national partners of the R.I.S.E. program.

In 2025, LP donated SmartSide® products for seven specially adapted homes, bringing its total contributions to 15 homes to date. Later this month, Southern will deliver remarks at the Gary Sinise Foundation’s 100th Home Dedication Ceremony for U.S. Army Sergeant First Class (Ret.) Joe Bowser near the company’s Tennessee headquarters.

LP also maintains a strong commitment to hiring veterans, including its partnership with the Manufacturing Institute’s Heroes MAKE America initiative. This initiative provides service members, veterans, National Guard members, reservists and military spouses with training and certification for careers in manufacturing. With a 90% job placement rate, the program connects participants to employers like LP that value the skills and experience gained through military service.

For more information about LP’s ongoing initiatives to support veterans and active-duty service members, visit LPCorp.com.

