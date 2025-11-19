ING Selects Behavox Pathfinder to Boost Impact of Investment Research for Front Office

LONDON & MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ING has selected Behavox Pathfinder Investment Research, an AI-powered solution designed to deliver relevant, high-impact investment research to front-office professionals when and where it’s needed. The roll-out across ING’s FICC front office is part of the bank’s broader strategy to harness large language models to deliver smarter, on-demand financial intelligence for clients.

ING already uses Behavox Mosaic, the company’s data analytics platform, across its FICC front office. Pathfinder extends this capability, providing front office teams with real-time, plain-language access to ING’s research and market intelligence.

“AI has the power to fundamentally change the way clients access and use financial research,” said Simon Bevan, Global Head of e-Trading at ING. “By combining Behavox’s technology with ING’s deep market expertise, we’re creating smarter, faster ways for clients to interact with our insights, helping them make better decisions in a rapidly evolving environment.”

The launch builds on ING’s ongoing use of AI in currency pricing models and marks a further step in the bank’s ambition to integrate cutting-edge AI technology into its trading and client coverage workflows.

With Pathfinder, ING is reinforcing the link between investment research and revenue generation, ensuring that research reaches the right person at the right time, driving more informed client conversations and better commercial outcomes.

“Behavox Pathfinder for Investment Research is built to connect the dots between insight and execution,” added John Showell, Head of Strategy and Business Development at Behavox. “ING saw the opportunity to use AI to drive revenue by distributing research in a smarter way. Pathfinder increases readership, drives trade flow and grows market share. ING has the right focus: putting powerful research into the hands of people who can act on it, when it matters most.”

Pathfinder for Investment Research leverages Behavox’s ecosystem of secure, explainable AI that runs entirely on ING’s own data, bridging compliance and productivity.

“Behavox Pathfinder for Investment Research leverages compliance controls to ensure that the information and intelligence provided has the right checks and balances,” remarked Nabeel Ebrahim, Chief Revenue Officer at Behavox. “With over 11 years of experience in compliance and five years of building and providing AI to banks, Behavox is uniquely positioned to bring trusted AI to the financial services industry. We are now using our domain-specific LLM not just to solve compliance challenges, but to help customers make money through smarter, safer use of research and intelligence.”

About Behavox

Behavox is an AI company that transforms structured and unstructured corporate data into insights that safeguard and enhance businesses. Our proprietary technology and industry-specific LLM enables users to ask and answer questions without becoming domain experts, technologists, or data scientists.

Our global client base includes banks, hedge funds, commodities firms, private equity firms, crypto firms and other non-financial companies. Equipping them with quality, cost-efficient insights, our solutions empower them to:

Detect and address compliance risks

Streamline and secure data archiving

Predict and prevent regulatory breaches

Turn big data into revenue

Founded in 2014, Behavox is headquartered in London, with offices worldwide, including in New York City, Montreal, Seattle, Singapore, and Tokyo.

For more information or to request a demonstration, visit behavox.com.