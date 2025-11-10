SUI Group Partners with Bluefin to Accelerate Institutional Adoption of Perpetual Futures and On-Chain Structured Products

WAYZATA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SUI Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: SUIG) (“SUI Group,” “SUIG” or the “Company”), today announced a strategic partnership and lending agreement with Bluefin, the leading decentralized exchange on the Sui blockchain. Through this partnership, SUI Group expects to leverage its deep network of institutional market participants to drive adoption of Bluefin’s trading and lending products across traditional finance, accelerating the entry of hedge funds, asset managers, and market makers into on-chain markets.

“This partnership extends beyond capital — we are looking to build the bridge from Wall Street to SUI,” said Marius Barnett, Chairman of SUI Group. “This model is aimed at enabling SUIG shareholders to benefit directly from the acceleration of institutional SUI trading and liquidity and creating a differentiated and recurring value stream as adoption scales. We are proud to partner with the Bluefin team to build a differentiated trading experience on-chain and drive the long-term growth of the Sui ecosystem. This agreement demonstrates SUIG’s ability to provide liquidity into the ecosystem and drive adoption with leading partners.”

Under the agreement, SUIG will lend 2 million SUI to Bluefin and will receive a 5.00% revenue share from Bluefin, payable in SUI. The arrangement is expected to provide a significantly enhanced return as compared to staking, creating a mutually beneficial partnership for SUIG and Bluefin.

“Partnering with SUI Group is a milestone in our mission to make on-chain markets accessible to the world,” said Zabi Mohebzada, Co-Founder of Bluefin. “SUI Group understands both the culture of crypto-native innovation and the demands of institutional market participants. Their connectivity, credibility, and belief in open financial systems make them the ideal partner to scale both Bluefin and the Sui ecosystem.”

Bluefin’s protocol has seen significant adoption and scale, and according to Bluefin data, trading volumes have grown from approximately $1 billion in September 2024 to more than $4.2 billion in August 2025, supporting over $82 billion in cumulative traded volume and $34 million in fees across 2.3 million accounts since launch. According to Bluefin data, its lending markets have reached roughly $150 million in total value locked since debuting in May 2025, and its recently launched Vaults product, now above $90 million in deposits, enables any tokenization or structured product use case at scale, permissioned or permissionless with adaptive compliance controls. structured on-chain yield strategies across all tokenized asset classes.1

Backed by a group of leading investors including Polychain, Brevan Howard Digital, Susquehanna, and Tower Research, Bluefin is the leading perpetual futures exchange on the Sui blockchain, purpose-built for institutional-grade on-chain trading. In addition to its high-performance decentralized perpetual futures platform, Bluefin has rapidly expanded into spot trading, lending, and vault-based yield strategies, positioning itself as the most comprehensive and transparent trading venue on Sui.

About SUI Group Holdings Limited

SUI Group is the only publicly traded company with an official Sui Foundation relationship, providing institutional-grade exposure to the SUI blockchain. Through its industry-first SUI treasury strategy, SUI Group is building a premier, foundation-backed digital asset treasury platform designed for scale, transparency and long-term value creation. SUI’s high-speed, horizontally scalable architecture positions it as one of the leading blockchains designed for mass adoption, powering next-generation applications in finance, gaming, AI and beyond. The Company plans to continue its specialty finance operations while executing its SUI treasury strategy. For more information, please visit www.SUIG.io.

About Bluefin

Bluefin is the super app of the Sui ecosystem, unifying perps, spot, lending, and vaults in a single, secure platform. The platform focuses on security, transparency and redefining the user experience of using on-chain trading systems. For more information, please visit https://bluefin.io/

