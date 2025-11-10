Yubico to Accelerate Passkey Adoption with Identity Verification Partnerships, Bolstering Defense Against AI-Driven Fraud

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Yubico (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: YUBICO) – the creator of the most secure passkeys and leading provider of hardware authentication security keys – today announced two new collaborations with HYPR, the Identity Assurance Company and Nametag, the leader in workforce identity verification. As providers of modern Identity Verification (IDV), these partnerships will advance Yubico’s Bring Your Own IDV (BYOIDV) strategy, integrating verified identity into the secure provisioning, recovery, and lifecycle management of YubiKeys integrating with YubiKey as a Service.

“Yubico’s promise has always been trust made tangible, ensuring the person logging in is legitimate through hardware-based authentication,” said Albert Biketi, chief product and technology officer, Yubico. “By integrating IDV capabilities, we will extend this trust across the entire user lifecycle, from identity creation to login. This strengthens Yubico's commitment to helping organizations, governments, and individuals verify identities amidst increasing deepfakes, fraud, and AI deception.”

Addressing the Identity Trust Gap

In an era of sophisticated AI-driven impersonation and fraud, malicious actors are using stolen identities and fake documents to get hired and receive onboarding credentials, thereby gaining legitimate, high-trust access to corporate networks. Faced with these threats, IT and cybersecurity teams need new ways to establish and maintain trust in remote workforces. IDV solves the challenge of establishing trust in a remote or digital interaction by answering the critical question: "Is this person who they claim to be?"

Utilizing Identity Verification (IDV), Yubico’s market-leading secure enrollment ensures that every employee, contractor, or partner is confirmed before a YubiKey or PIN is issued or used, a critical step that strengthens defenses against sophisticated impersonation and AI fraud. These partnerships, initially with HYPR and Nametag, include the ability for customers to remotely verify the identity of employees before a YubiKey is issued or its PIN is ever activated. This helps enterprises guarantee every key is activated by the right person while significantly reducing IT friction. Where available globally, customers will be able to choose between HYPR Affirm or Nametag’s Deepfake Defense™ engine as their IDV provider.

"The combined strength of identity assurance and hardware security is unbeatable for securing remote access. HYPR is excited to partner with Yubico to deliver the essential Identity Assurance option that closes this crucial loop," said Bojan Simic, chief executive officer, HYPR. "By integrating HYPR's Zero Trust-enabling assurance framework directly into the YubiKey as a Service enrollment process, we guarantee that the industry's strongest security key is bound to a verified user and a trusted device, eliminating the risk of fraud during new hire onboarding and ensuring complete passwordless security from day one."

"Nametag is delighted to partner with Yubico, whose FIDO2 security keys are respected by security professionals and users alike," said Aaron Painter, chief executive officer, Nametag. "As the only provider of purpose-built, workforce-grade identity verification, Nametag is uniquely capable of proving that the person receiving and setting up a YubiKey is not just a real person, but the right person. This partnership with Yubico is a logical and exciting step for both companies.”

Customers can achieve top-tier, phishing-resistant security effortlessly thanks to the combined power of these solutions with YubiKey as a Service, the core benefits will include:

Prevent Fraud: Stop bad actors who have made it through hiring checks from receiving legitimate authentication credentials during onboarding.

Stop bad actors who have made it through hiring checks from receiving legitimate authentication credentials during onboarding. Seamless Onboarding: A person's verified identity is anchored to their phishing-resistant passkey from Day 1, streamlining new user onboarding without adding undue friction.

A person's verified identity is anchored to their phishing-resistant passkey from Day 1, streamlining new user onboarding without adding undue friction. Reduce IT Burdens : Free up IT time spent on new employee onboarding by allowing users to benefit from secure self-service YubiKey credential enrollment.

Free up IT time spent on new employee onboarding by allowing users to benefit from secure self-service YubiKey credential enrollment. Ensure Compliance: Tying a person’s verified identity to their FIDO credential will give security teams a clear, auditable trail and automated proof of compliance.

By adding identity verification, YubiKey as a Service will strengthen onboarding security and create a foundational human layer for Zero Trust by ensuring every key is issued to a verified user. This evolution will help to ensure Yubico stays at the center of the new identity economy where identity verification, authentication and attestation form a unified security approach.

To stay updated on Yubico’s latest collaborations and developments with our IDV partners, please register here.

About Yubico

Yubico (Nasdaq Stockholm: YUBICO) is a modern cybersecurity company on a mission to make the internet safer for everyone. As the inventor of the YubiKey, we set the gold standard for modern phishing-resistant, hardware-backed authentication, stopping account takeovers and making secure login simple.

Since 2007, we’ve helped shape global authentication standards, co-created FIDO2, WebAuthn, and FIDO U2F, and introduced the original passkey. Today, our passkey technology secures people and organizations in over 160 countries—transforming how digital identity is protected from onboarding to account recovery.

Trusted by the world’s most security-conscious brands, governments, and institutions, YubiKeys work out of the box with hundreds of apps and services, delivering fast, passwordless access without friction or compromise.

We believe strong security should never be out of reach. Through our philanthropic initiative, Secure it Forward, we donate YubiKeys to nonprofits supporting at-risk communities.

Dual-headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and Santa Clara, California, Yubico is proud to be recognized as one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies and Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies. Learn more at www.yubico.com.