Lyft Partners with Curb to Enhance Ride Efficiency and Driver Opportunities

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) and Curb, a leading ride-hailing platform for licensed taxis, announced today a strategic partnership to connect Lyft riders with Curb’s network of drivers through an integration with the Curb Flow platform. Curb Flow, already live in Los Angeles, will introduce its first partnership with Lyft in the city later this month, followed by additional cities in the near future.

This move builds on Lyft's initial taxi onboarding pilot in St. Louis, Missouri, and represents another step in optimizing the marketplace for faster pickups and more seamless service. By connecting taxi drivers on Curb to Lyft’s network of approximately 50 million annual riders, the partnership provides drivers with more trip offers, greater flexibility, and increased time on the road.

Riders in Los Angeles additionally benefit from greater access to licensed taxis through the Lyft app. Future expansion will bring these opportunities to thousands more drivers across Curb’s nationwide network, in line with Curb’s driver-first commitment and goals.

“Our partnership with Curb will create a better experience for Lyft riders – by adding drivers on Curb to the platform, wait times will shrink and riders will get to where they are going faster,” said Jeremy Bird, EVP of Driver Experience at Lyft. "We are also now welcoming a new community of drivers from the Curb platform who we look forward to serving alongside the amazing community of drivers already on the Lyft platform.”

Both Lyft riders and drivers using Curb will continue to enjoy the seamless, familiar experience they expect, with the integration ensuring that nearly all app features remain consistent, even when taking a licensed taxi. The marketplaces are combined automatically in enabled markets, requiring no additional setup and keeping the ride experience aligned across platforms.

“We believe that licensed taxis should be a central part of the modern ride-hailing experience,” said Dorel Tamam, Vice President, Mobile Business Unit at Curb. “By adding more partners within the Curb Flow network, including Lyft, we’re creating additional potential for drivers to earn while helping riders access reliable, professional transportation through the apps they already trust.”

Curb Flow unifies ride requests from app bookings, fleet dispatches, and street hails into a single streamlined platform, helping drivers connect with passengers faster and improving access to licensed taxis. With Lyft now integrated, riders can receive a taxi directly in the Lyft app, while drivers receive additional trip offers through their existing in-vehicle systems.

All rides maintain Lyft and Curb’s commitment to upfront pricing, providing riders with clear, predictable fares and drivers with full transparency. And through close collaboration and Lyft's high service and quality standards, riders taking a taxi deployed through this partnership can expect the same great experience they know and love on Lyft.

About Lyft

Whether it’s an everyday commute or a journey that changes everything, Lyft is driven by our purpose: to serve and connect. Founded in 2012, Lyft has grown into a global mobility platform offering a mix of rideshare, taxis, private hire vehicles, executive chauffeur services, car sharing, bikes, and scooters across six continents and thousands of cities. Millions of drivers have chosen to earn on billions of rides - helping to create a more connected world, with transportation options for everyone.

About Curb

Curb reimagines urban mobility with a driver-first approach, offering upfront pricing and unparalleled transparency. Connected to over 100,000 drivers in 65+ cities across the US, UK, and Canada, Curb powers millions of rides and billions of dollars in payment transactions annually. Its innovative platform unifies taxis and for-hire vehicles, serving passengers, drivers, and fleet management. Curb's B2B services support transit agencies, healthcare providers, and businesses, while Taxi TV and Curb Journey Connect reach billions with targeted advertising.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this announcement are “forward-looking statements” about Lyft within the meaning of the securities laws, including statements about Lyft’s partnership with Curb, the anticipated benefits, rewards, opportunities and experiences for riders and drivers, and plans for future expansions, among others. Such statements, which are not of historical fact, involve estimates, assumptions, judgments and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors are detailed in Lyft’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lyft does not undertake an obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect future events, except as required by applicable law.