Anchorage Digital Selects Modern Treasury to Power Money Movement Infrastructure

The partnership enables Anchorage Digital to scale faster and simplify payments through robust money movement and ledgering infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modern Treasury announced today that Anchorage Digital — a leading global crypto platform for innovators and investors — will use Modern Treasury’s infrastructure to power its money movement and ledgering.

With Modern Treasury, Anchorage Digital can automate money movement via multiple financial providers through a single platform, iterate on its financial infrastructure quickly, and automate payment flows across wires, ACH, and real-time rails.

Anchorage Digital provides institutional-grade trading, staking, governance, custody, stablecoin issuance, and settlement for digital assets. With Modern Treasury, Anchorage Digital can automate money movement via multiple financial providers through a single platform, iterate on its financial infrastructure quickly, and automate payment flows across wires, ACH, and real-time rails.

“Bridging traditional and digital finance isn’t just about compatibility—it’s about velocity,” notes Nathan McCauley, Co-Founder and CEO of Anchorage Digital. “With Modern Treasury, we’re wiring the banking system directly into the digital asset economy so that institutions can move at crypto speed with bank-grade trust.”

Anchorage Digital is leveraging Modern Treasury’s Payments for money movement and Ledgers for tracking client balances and transactions. By using Modern Treasury, Anchorage Digital achieves faster interbank payments and automated settlements for fulfilling client redemptions. The platform also provides Anchorage Digital with real-time visibility into liquidity and centralized reconciliation.

“Anchorage Digital represents the future of how companies connect their fiat and digital payment strategy for speed and growth,” said Matt Marcus, Co-Founder and CEO of Modern Treasury. “Our platform gives them the flexibility to move money across a variety of banks and payment rails, and expand as they grow, without rebuilding integrations every time."

About Modern Treasury

Modern Treasury provides trusted infrastructure for money movement. The company helps teams launch and scale payment experiences in days, not months. With best-in-class developer tools and a single API for fiat and stablecoins—plus built-in compliance, ledgering, and reporting—Modern Treasury enables businesses to move money instantly, reliably, and at scale.

Backed by leading investors including Benchmark, Altimeter, and Salesforce Ventures, Modern Treasury powers hundreds of companies across industries, helping them build faster payment experiences with real-time visibility into every transaction. Learn more at: https://www.moderntreasury.com/

About Anchorage Digital

Anchorage Digital is a global crypto platform that enables institutions to participate in digital assets through trading, staking, custody, governance, settlement, stablecoin issuance, and the industry’s leading security infrastructure. Home to Anchorage Digital Bank N.A., the only federally chartered crypto bank in the U.S., Anchorage Digital also serves institutions through Anchorage Digital Singapore, which is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore; Anchorage Digital NY, which holds a BitLicense from the New York Department of Financial Services; and self-custody wallet Porto by Anchorage Digital. The company is funded by leading institutions including Andreessen Horowitz, GIC, Goldman Sachs, KKR, and Visa, with its Series D valuation over $3 billion. Founded in 2017 in San Francisco, California, Anchorage Digital has offices in New York, New York; Porto, Portugal; Singapore; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Learn more at anchorage.com, on X @Anchorage, and on LinkedIn.

Chris Frakes
Modern Treasury
press@moderntreasury.com

Anchorage Digital
press@anchorage.com

