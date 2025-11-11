FPT and E.ON Extend Partnership to Drive AI-Powered Energy Management Innovation

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global technology and IT services provider FPT and E.ON Optimum, the digital solutions arm of E.ON UK, under E.ON Group, announced a new agreement to extend their collaboration in digital energy management. The signing marks the next phase of a partnership established in 2022, reaffirming both corporations’ shared vision of harnessing technology to accelerate innovation and sustainability in the energy sector.

Under this agreement, FPT will continue to support the development and operation of E.ON Optimum’s solution platform, a cloud-based energy management system that gives business energy users timely, flexible data analysis, allowing for better and faster decisions on net-zero energy usage.

The next phase focuses on maintaining and enhancing web application features, as well as applying FPT’s proprietary AI technology to forecast energy consumption and pricing. The collaboration also opens opportunities for broader technology engagement with E.ON, strengthening both sides’ efforts toward digital innovation and green energy management.

Over the past three years, FPT has played a pivotal role in developing and operating the Optimum platform end-to-end, from web application development and architecture design to feature maintenance and AI/ML-based consumption forecasting using weather data. This collaboration has strengthened E.ON’s digital capabilities and elevated customer experience across the UK and wider European regions.

“Our collaboration with E.ON Optimum and the wider E.ON Group reflects FPT’s commitment to pioneering digital transformation across the global energy landscape,” said Dzung Tran, FPT Software Senior Vice President and FPT Europe Chief Executive Officer, FPT Corporation. “By integrating our expertise in AI, Cloud, Data Platforms, and Grid Management, we are co-creating the solutions that enhance operational efficiency and sustainability. Together, we look forward to expanding our partnership to help E.ON achieve their goals, accelerate the energy transition, and build a more resilient future.”

"Working with FPT in our development of the Optimum product has brought fresh energy and innovation to our digital products.” Jamie Rodd, Head of Optimum Digital Product at E.ON Optimum, stated. “Their agile approach and technical expertise have enabled us to deliver faster, smarter solutions that directly benefit our customers. We've seen improved user satisfaction and engagement thanks to the enhancements they helped us implement. As a new service provider, they’ve shown impressive adaptability and a genuine commitment to our success, consistently delivering with professionalism and flexibility, adapting quickly to our evolving needs. We’re excited to see how they continue to grow and push boundaries."

This signing builds on an extensive collaboration between FPT and E.ON across SAP, ServiceNow, Sitecore, DevOps, Application Development, Testing, and Cloud. The two corporations have jointly delivered large-scale projects, including SAP authorization for over 60,000 users across Europe, and supported E.ON One in advancing sustainable energy solutions. In 2023, both sides further strengthened their partnership by exploring the establishment of a delivery center in Vietnam to enhance operational resilience, agility, and global delivery capacity.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam and operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. As an AI-first company, FPT is committed to elevating Vietnam’s position on the global tech map and delivering world-class AI-enabled solutions for global enterprises. FPT focuses on three critical transformations: Digital Transformation, Intelligence Transformation, and Green Transformation. In 2024, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.47 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses. For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com.

About E.ON UK

E.ON's goal is to ensure the energy transition works for everyone. Through E.ON Next, E.ON Energy Infrastructure Solutions and npower Business Solutions, our mission is to help make energy more affordable and sustainable across homes, businesses, cities and communities. Globally, E.ON is a major provider of energy solutions and clean energy networks with around 47 million customers across 17 countries. In the UK, we serve nearly one in seven households and businesses, and we are the UK's largest supplier of electricity to industrial clients.

www.eonenergy.com