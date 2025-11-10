Dawex and Innovalia Group Join Forces to Accelerate the Deployment of Data Exchange Solutions in Spain

PARIS & BILBAO, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dawex, the leader in data exchange solutions, and Innovalia Group, a strategic group of technology companies specializing in digital transformation solutions, have signed a strategic collaboration agreement to drive the development of secure and sovereign data spaces in the Spanish market through a comprehensive range of products and services.

The collaboration brings together two strong and complementary areas of expertise: Dawex’s technological leadership in Data Exchange and the Innovalia Group’s extensive knowledge of the Spanish industrial sector. Dawex and the Innovalia Group are joining forces to offer joint value propositions to large companies, SMEs and public entities, interested in deploying their own digital ecosystems and secure, trusted data spaces.

Dawex brings its extensive technology, business and regulatory expertise in creating secure and trusted data ecosystems, such as Corporate Data Hubs, Data Marketplaces and Industry Data Spaces, to create data spaces and improve competitiveness, market efficiency and value chain resilience.

The Innovalia Group contributes its deep knowledge of the Spanish market, its ability to provide advanced IT and consulting services, and a network of technology SMEs that strengthen the implementation and scalability of the joint solutions.

The agreement primarily focuses on the Spanish market, with an initial goal of addressing the energy, manufacturing, agri-food, construction, retail, and mobility sectors.

“This strategic collaboration between Dawex and the Innovalia Group is an essential step toward accelerating the development of secure and sovereign data spaces across the Spanish market,” says Fabrice Tocco, Co-CEO of Dawex. “Together, we are empowering Spanish organizations across all major sectors to reach new levels of efficiency and innovation by bringing software solutions for the creation of resilient and high-performance data spaces and data marketplaces, in partnership with the Innovalia Group located in many regions in Spain.”

According to Jesús de la Maza, President of Innovalia Group, “With the signing of this agreement and the integration of Dawex solutions into our portfolio, we now possess unique capabilities to help companies adopt data exchange and governance solutions that enable them to take a significant step forward in improving their business processes and launching AI-driven initiatives.”

About Dawex

Dawex is the leader in Data Exchange solutions to distribute or share data products, with trust, security, traceability and in compliance with data regulations. With Dawex Data Exchange technology, organizations create data ecosystems such as Corporate Data Hubs, Data Marketplaces and Industry Data Spaces to improve competitiveness, market efficiency and value chain resilience. At the invitation of the United Nations, Dawex joins the Data Expert group of the United Nations Environment Program. Awarded Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum, Dawex is also the initiator of an international standardization program on Trusted Data Transaction. Created in 2015, Dawex is headquartered in France, expanding business operations to Europe, Asia, North America and the Middle East.

About Innovalia Group

Headquartered in Bilbao and with more than 35 years of experience, the Innovalia Group is an international alliance of technology-based companies whose main goal is to provide tools and solutions for digital transformation. The group brings together multidisciplinary teams to offer a wide range of services and products tailored to the needs of both public and private sector clients, following an open innovation model. As a strategic group, Innovalia has established itself as a key player in business digitalization. www.innovalia.com