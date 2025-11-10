HPE and Partners Launch Quantum Scaling Alliance to Accelerate Quantum Computing Breakthroughs

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HPE (NYSE: HPE) and a consortium of seven other leading technology organizations today announced the formation of the Quantum Scaling Alliance, a global initiative dedicated to making quantum computing scalable, practical, and transformative across industries. Dr. Masoud Mohseni from HPE Labs, the applied research arm of HPE, oversees the initiative and serves as quantum system architect, coordinating efforts among eight organizations, each a leader in its field. The Alliance is co-led by John Martinis, 2025 Nobel Laureate recognized for pioneering advances in quantum computing and currently serving as co-founder and CTO at Qolab.

The consortium was formed to design and develop a practically useful and cost-effective quantum supercomputer, by leveraging the expertise of today’s supercomputing and semiconductor ecosystem. The Quantum Scaling Alliance brings together cross-functional expertise with the mission to scale quantum computing from proof-of-principle demonstrations to industry-scale applications. Founding members of the Quantum Scaling Alliance and their areas of expertise are:

1QBit : Fault-tolerant quantum error correction design and simulation, algorithm compilation, and automated resource estimations

: Fault-tolerant quantum error correction design and simulation, algorithm compilation, and automated resource estimations Applied Materials, Inc. : Materials engineering and semiconductor fabrication

: Materials engineering and semiconductor fabrication HPE : Full-stack quantum-HPC integration and software developments

: Full-stack quantum-HPC integration and software developments Qolab : Qubit and circuit design

: Qubit and circuit design Quantum Machines : Hybrid quantum-classical control for scalable quantum computing

: Hybrid quantum-classical control for scalable quantum computing Riverlane : Quantum error correction

: Quantum error correction Synopsys : Simulation and analysis technology, EDA tools, and semiconductor IP

: Simulation and analysis technology, EDA tools, and semiconductor IP University of Wisconsin: Algorithms, benchmarks

“Quantum computers hold the key to transforming industries through their unique ability to tackle intrinsically quantum problems,” said Martinis. “By harnessing quantum systems, we can achieve breakthroughs in areas ranging from semiconductor manufacturing to sustainable fertilizer production—solving challenges previously thought insurmountable.”

HPE, a leader in high performance computing, is collaborating with the Quantum Scaling Alliance to build scalable, hybrid solutions that seamlessly integrate quantum capabilities with classical high-performance computing and advanced networking. This convergence is opening new frontiers in drug discovery, materials research, optimization, and secure data processing. The Alliance’s work not only accelerates scientific discovery and enterprise innovation today but also prepares organizations for the profound shifts ahead—from productivity gains through new acceleration technologies to the challenges of post-quantum security.

“For quantum to succeed as a viable long-term computing paradigm, it must scale by integrating with classical supercomputing systems,” said Mohseni, a distinguished technologist leading the quantum team at HPE. “The Quantum Scaling Alliance is offering a full-stack solution—a large partnership with horizontal integration that unlocks compute potential that is otherwise unachievable through a vertical approach.”

For more information on the Quantum Scaling Alliance, including exploring partnership opportunities, contributing expertise, or aligning on shared challenges in moving quantum computing forward, please visit the Quantum Scaling Alliance website.

QSA is a global initiative working to make quantum computing scalable, practical, and impactful. Consortium members include Applied Materials, Inc., HPE, Qolab, Quantum Machines, Riverlane, Synopsys, University of Wisconsin, and 1QBit. This team brings together deep expertise in quantum with leadership in supercomputing and semiconductor design and manufacturing in order to: align quantum innovation with the existing semiconductor and HPC ecosystem, accelerate discovery by tackling problems that are uniquely suited to quantum computing, unlock breakthroughs in areas like semiconductor optimization and quantum chemistry, and mobilize shared resources to overcome barriers that no single group can solve alone.

HPE (NYSE: HPE) is a leader in essential enterprise technology, bringing together the power of AI, cloud, and networking to help organizations achieve more. As pioneers of possibility, our innovation and expertise advance the way people live and work. We empower our customers across industries to optimize operational performance, transform data into foresight, and maximize their impact.