Beyond by RS2 Becomes a Principal Issuing Member of Mastercard

FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beyond by RS2, the innovation brand of RS2 Financial Services GmbH, has become a Principal Issuing Member of Mastercard in Europe – giving the company full rights to launch and manage payment card programs directly.

The milestone puts Beyond by RS2 among a select group of providers in the region with full issuing capabilities. It enables the company to support fintechs, corporates, retailers, and banks in creating flexible, compliant, and scalable card programs.

Beyond by RS2’s new issuing capabilities include BIN sponsorship, allowing companies to launch card programs without needing their own license, and co-branded card solutions that help organizations – from sports clubs to retailers – strengthen customer loyalty and engagement. The company also offers flexible card options, including debit, credit, prepaid, and commercial cards in both physical and digital formats, with support for Apple Pay and Google Pay.

In addition, Beyond by RS2 provides end-to-end program management, covering everything from branded card products to customer support, fraud prevention, and compliance, alongside its regulatory expertise to help businesses launch quickly and securely across the EU and EEA.

“Achieving Mastercard principal issuing status marks an exciting new chapter for Beyond by RS2,” said Jens Mahlke, CEO of RS2 Financial Services GmbH. “We can now help our clients bring innovative payment products to market faster, from co-branded cards to full-service issuing, while giving them the confidence of operating under our regulated framework.”

With issuing now added to its acquiring and processing services, Beyond by RS2 offers a one-stop solution for organizations looking to enter or expand in the payments space. This includes employee benefits and expense cards to loyalty programs, fuel cards, and early wage access products.

As part of the RS2 Group, Beyond by RS2 benefits from direct access to world-class payment infrastructure and cutting-edge processing technology. By combining advanced technology with regulatory and operational expertise, Beyond by RS2’s new issuing hub empowers clients and partners to innovate, scale, and confidently expand across the European market.

About Beyond by RS2

Beyond by RS2 is the innovation brand of RS2 Financial Services GmbH, part of the global RS2 Group. Beyond by RS2 enables modern, flexible payment solutions for businesses of all sizes across industries. Its cloud-based platform combines issuing and acquiring services with real-time insights and advanced orchestration to support seamless, scalable payment experiences. https://www.beyondbyrs2.com/index.html

About RS2

RS2 is a leading global provider of payment technology solutions and processing services, offering a unified approach to managing payments across all channels for banks, integrated software vendors, payment facilitators, independent sales organizations, payment service providers, and businesses worldwide. RS2’s platform stands out as a robust cloud-native solution designed for both issuing and acquiring operations. With its advanced orchestration layer seamlessly integrating all aspects of business operations, clients gain access to comprehensive analytics, reporting tools, and reconciliation features. RS2 helps clients expand globally through a single integration - improving efficiency, conversion, and profitability. www.RS2.com.