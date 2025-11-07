CoreTrust Partners with NPI to Launch Exclusive Solution for Smarter IT Spend Management

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreTrust, a leading Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) trusted by over 3,800 businesses, today announced a new strategic partnership with NPI, the recognized leader in data-driven IT price benchmark analysis and vendor negotiation intelligence. Together, the two organizations are launching an exclusive solution for CoreTrust members called the Fair Price Analysis (FPA)—a first-of-its-kind, scalable price and contract terms benchmark solution that delivers actionable vendor and category intelligence to IT and technology-adjacent spend areas—categories that have traditionally been underserved and overlooked despite being among the fastest-growing line items in organizational budgets.

The IT Overspend Challenge

Industry research reveals a costly hidden problem: most organizations grossly overspend on IT. NPI’s research indicated that companies overpay for 89% of their IT purchases. The primary culprits include:

Unused Licenses: Organizations pay for software licenses that are never or rarely used

Organizations pay for software licenses that are never or rarely used Duplicate tools : Different teams purchase separate solutions for identical business needs

: Different teams purchase separate solutions for identical business needs Auto-renewal traps : Subscriptions renew automatically without usage reviews

: Subscriptions renew automatically without usage reviews Lack of visibility: Decentralized procurement creates blind spots in the software stack

A First-of-Its-Kind Solution

Available through CoreTrust's technology portfolio, NPI's FPA provides members with a neutral, third-party service that leverages proven methodology for identifying IT overspend and validating fair market pricing through independent, customized analysis. Unlike other price benchmarking tools that rely on self-reported averages, outdated surveys, or AI-generated reports, this FPA takes a fundamentally different approach. With complete independence from sponsorships or commercial relationships, it's forward-looking and context-aware, delivering nuanced intelligence based on vendor behavior patterns.

Consistent with the CoreTrust value proposition to save companies time and money, this offering will typically uncover savings for members in spend areas where teams lack bandwidth or expertise, at a fraction of the cost of traditional sourcing consultants or long-cycle RFPs. The FPA goes beyond basic benchmarking by providing category-specific commentary, fair market value analysis, and tactical negotiation guidance to arm sourcing leaders with a streamlined process. Now, members can frame their negotiation strategy with confidence and more informed leverage, not just react to quotes.

With the FPA, CoreTrust members can also:

Gain unprecedented visibility into vendor pricing and category benchmarks for IT products, services, and software

into vendor pricing and category benchmarks for IT products, services, and software Leverage independent analysis to validate whether current or proposed vendor pricing and terms is market-competitive

to validate whether current or proposed vendor pricing and terms is market-competitive Identify opportunities to reduce costs and strengthen negotiation leverage with IT providers

to reduce costs and strengthen negotiation leverage with IT providers Make faster, more confident purchasing decisions backed by trusted data and intelligence

“At CoreTrust, our mission has always been to simplify procurement while maximizing savings and value for our members,” said James Hallock, CoreTrust interim CEO. “By partnering with NPI, the FPA will give our members a tool they can’t find anywhere else; one with current market intelligence that transforms IT procurement from reactive purchasing to data-driven decision making.”

A Partnership Designed for Smarter IT Spend

“This partnership with CoreTrust represents a powerful new way to scale the value of price benchmarking and procurement intelligence,” said Jon Winsett, CEO of NPI. “The Fair Price Analysis puts actionable, unbiased pricing insights directly in the hands of CoreTrust members, enabling them to negotiate with confidence, improve supplier relationships, and protect their bottom line against IT overspend.”

After an exhaustive search, CoreTrust found NPI to offer the deepest and broadest IT category intelligence in the market, coupled with the top subject matter experts in the industry. By leveraging NPI’s unmatched expertise in IT pricing and CoreTrust’s extensive purchasing ecosystem, member companies can now extend their savings strategies beyond pre-negotiated supplier contracts to unlock an entirely new dimension of IT savings.

For more information about this partnership and how your organization can benefit, email gethelp@coretrustpg.com.

About CoreTrust

CoreTrust, a leading Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) since 2006, is trusted by over 3,800 businesses as an invaluable procurement partner for securing cost savings, price stability, and control over indirect spend. With over $8 billion in annual purchasing power, CoreTrust offers 125+ pre-negotiated supplier contracts across spend categories including Corporate Services, Facilities, Supply Chain and Logistics, Human Resources, Pharmacy Benefit Management, Technology, and Travel. Through CoreTrust's digital marketplace (CXP), members enjoy access to expertly curated supplier contracts, actionable insights, and significant savings—all at no cost. Learn more at www.coretrustpg.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About NPI

NPI is the premier provider of data, services and tools to help large enterprises identify and eliminate overspending on IT purchases. NPI delivers transaction-level price benchmark analysis, license and service optimization analysis, and vendor-specific negotiation intel that enables IT buying teams to drive material savings and measurable ROI. NPI analyzes billions of dollars in spend each year for clients spanning all industries that invest heavily in technology. NPI also offers software audit, audit defense, and asset management services. For more information, visit www.npifinancial.com and follow on LinkedIn.