Westinghouse and Hungary Establish Landmark Nuclear Fuel Partnership

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westinghouse Electric Company and MVM Group signed a contract to ensure diversification of fuel supply in Hungary. This partnership brings to Paks Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) reliable supply with Westinghouse VVER fuel, manufactured in Europe. The Westinghouse VVER-440 fuel reload deliveries will start in 2028, subject to licensing activities.

“Our agreement with Westinghouse is a clear response to today's energy challenges and further strengthens the role of Hungary's leading base power plant in the domestic energy supply. This strategically important step will make the operation of Paks Nuclear Power Plant safer and more flexible. The diversified fuel procurement reduces external exposures and provides predictability and affordable energy for families and corporate customers,” said Károly Mátrai, CEO of MVM Group.

“We look forward to delivering Westinghouse VVER fuel to Paks and to work with Hungary on its fuel diversification goals,” said Tarik Choho, Westinghouse Nuclear Fuel President. “With this contract, we now serve all VVER operators in Europe and Ukraine, helping them increase their security of supply.”

Westinghouse has a proven track record as a trusted VVER-440 fuel supplier. The company delivered first fuel assemblies of this new fuel design to the Rivne NPP in Ukraine, followed by the first reload to Finland’s Loviisa NPP. Earlier this year, a key milestone was reached with the first VVER-440 fuel reload deliveries to the Dukovany NPP in the Czech Republic. Our VVER-1000 fuel customers include Kozloduy NPP in Bulgaria, Khmelnytskyi, Rivne and South Ukraine plants in Ukraine, and Temelin NPP in the Czech Republic.

Westinghouse Electric Company pioneered commercial nuclear power, delivering the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957. The company has industrialized more nuclear reactors than any other company, with its technology forming the basis of half of the world's operating nuclear plants.