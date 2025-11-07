-

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Industrial Alliance Pacific General Insurance and Dealers Assurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of Industrial Alliance Pacific General Insurance Corporation (IAPG) (headquartered in Vancouver, Canada). Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a” (Excellent) of Dealers Assurance Company (DAC) (Columbus, OH). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect IAPG’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

IAPG’s ratings further reflect its strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), driven by solid underwriting results despite some impacts from macro-economic headwinds, including declining used car prices, inflation and several adverse weather events in Canada. However, stable investment income has consistently bolstered the company’s overall profitability.

The ratings reflect DAC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate ERM. DAC’s ratings demonstrate historically strong earnings driven by consistent underwriting gains and minimal volatility. DAC’s strong combined and operating ratios consistently outperform the broader warranty composite. The ratings of IAPG and DAC reflect ratings lifts from their ultimate parent, iA Financial Group, which recognizes their strategic advantages as members of a well-capitalized and diversified life and property casualty insurance group.

Contacts

Michael Buckley
Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 1677
michael.buckley@ambest.com

Rosemarie Mirabella
Director
+1 908 882 2125
rosemarie.mirabella@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

