ADNOC Partners with Comera Financial Holdings to Empower its UAE Suppliers and SMEs with Smart Financing Solutions

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADNOC has signed a strategic partnership with Comera Financial Holdings to enhance financial access for ADNOC’s UAE-based small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and suppliers. The collaboration will launch a financing program, enabling SMEs and suppliers to access working capital more efficiently to enable them to more swiftly deliver on ADNOC purchase orders (PO).

The initiative will boost access to liquidity while enabling scalable operations and sustainable growth for the suppliers and SMEs. The partnership reinforces ADNOC’s commitment to supporting local businesses and advancing the UAE’s economic diversification by providing practical solutions that empower SMEs to thrive and compete globally.

Khaled Al Zaabi, ADNOC Group Chief Financial Officer, said: “ADNOC’s partnership with Comera Financial Holdings provides best-in-class financing solutions that will enable our UAE suppliers and SMEs to unlock working capital by converting purchase orders into immediate funding. It will enhance liquidity, strengthen agility, and accelerate business growth. This is testament to ADNOC’s commitment to further advance a diversified economy by supporting the SME ecosystem, strengthening the resilience of our local supply chains and delivering greater-in-country value for the UAE.”

As part of the agreement, ADNOC and Comera Financial Holdings will create an intelligent, automated platform that directly connects SMEs and suppliers awarded ADNOC contracts to lender support.

Akhtar Saeed Hashmi, Managing Director & Group CEO of Comera Financial Holdings, said: “Our partnership with ADNOC marks a historic leap in the way supply chains are financed in the region. As part of Abu Dhabi’s Royal Group, Comera Money brings the strength, scale, and vision needed to deliver world-class financial innovation. By offering access to capital to the community, we are unlocking opportunities for suppliers to deliver faster, grow stronger, and innovate fearlessly. Together with ADNOC, we are building a model of empowerment that will set new benchmarks for supply chain finance, not just in the UAE but across global markets.”

The ADNOC–Comera Financial Holdings partnership supports UAE’s industrial and economic growth and ADNOC’s In-Country Value (ICV) Program, which continues to boost local manufacturing, job creation, and private-sector competitiveness.

Source: AETOSWire