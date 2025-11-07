Graham Corporation Secures Multiple Orders From Leading Space Customers

BATAVIA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) (“GHM” or “the Company”), a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission-critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the Defense, Energy & Process, and Space markets, today announced growing momentum in its commercial space business, supported by a series of recent orders from leading Space/Aerospace customers in aggregate value of approximately $22 million.

During its fiscal second and third quarters, Graham’s wholly owned subsidiary, Barber-Nichols LLC (“BN”), booked multiple new orders for advanced turbomachinery and precision-engineered components from six industry leading players in the commercial space launch market. These orders, which are expected to convert into revenue over the next 12 to 24 months, underscores the Company’s expanding role as being a critical supplier for next-generation space systems.

To support this continued demand, Graham is investing in production capacity and capabilities at its Colorado-based Barber-Nichols facility, including the addition of new CNC machining centers, a liquid nitrogen test stand, and supporting infrastructure to increase throughput and meet accelerating customer schedules. These investments are in addition to the previously announced cryogenic test facility the company is constructing near its P3 Technologies subsidiary in Jupiter, Florida expected to be opened later this year.

“We are seeing strong and sustained momentum from both new and existing customers in the space sector,” said Mike Dixon, General Manager of Barber-Nichols. “These orders reflect Barber-Nichols long commitment to the space industry and key development programs that support the commercial launch sector that are now beginning to transition to higher rate production. Our team’s expertise in high-speed rotating equipment and precision manufacturing continues to position us as a trusted supplier for complex, high-performance systems. With additional machining capacity and test capabilities coming online, we are well positioned to deliver on these programs and continue supporting our customers’ missions.”

Graham’s growing presence in the space market complements its established leadership across defense and energy end markets and reinforces the Company’s strategy to diversify its portfolio across high-growth, technology-driven applications.

About Graham Corporation

Graham is a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the Defense, Energy & Process, and Space industries. Graham Corporation and its family of global brands are built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer, cryogenic pumps, and turbomachinery technologies, as well as its responsive and flexible service and the unsurpassed quality customers have come to expect from the Company’s products and systems. Graham Corporation routinely posts news and other important information on its website, grahamcorp.com, where additional information on Graham Corporation and its businesses can be found.

