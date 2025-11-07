Fidium and Ciena Supercharge Connectivity in Texas Triangle Megaregion

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fidium, a leading fiber and advanced high-capacity solutions provider, is deploying advanced optical technology from global high-speed connectivity leader Ciena to launch next-generation wavelength services up to 400G for its fast-growing DASH fiber network, connecting Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston.

Powered by Ciena’s optical solutions, Fidium’s DASH fiber network is positioned at the forefront of Texas’ growing technology corridor. The network supports the increasing bandwidth needs of enterprise, carrier, wholesale, and Fiber-to-the-Tower (FTTT) customers, while enabling high-performance data center interconnect (DCI) solutions that deliver data and applications with speed and reliability.

“Fidium’s DASH network delivers multiple wavelengths, up to 400G, to meet the most demanding customer needs,” said Dan Stoll, president of commercial and carrier business at Fidium. “With Ciena’s optical solutions, we’re delivering the scale, redundancy, and capacity required to power AI, cloud, and content workloads, seamlessly and reliably.”

Through the DASH network, Fidium now connects to more than 65 on-net and 40 near-net data centers across Texas, with continued expansion underway to meet surging demand for high-capacity, low-latency routes. The company’s Longview-to-Corpus Christi route extends the reach of the DASH network beyond the state’s largest metro areas, offering additional connectivity for regions that have traditionally lacked direct access to high-capacity fiber infrastructure.

“Texas is one of the fastest-growing technology hubs in the country, and our collaboration with Fidium helps ensure its infrastructure can keep pace with the growing demand,” said Kevin Sheehan, CTO of the Americas for Ciena. “Our optical solutions, combined with Fidium’s extensive footprint, delivers a highly adaptive and scalable network that drives innovation and economic growth in the region.”

To support this network upgrade, Fidium is deploying Ciena’s 6500 Reconfigurable Line System (RLS) and WaveLogic coherent optics (Wavelogic 5 Extreme 800G transceivers and WaveLogic 5 Nano 400G pluggables) to deliver up to up to 800Gbps per wavelength over both C- and L- bands today, with the ability to seamlessly scale to 1.6Tb/s per wavelength with WaveLogic 6 Extreme when needed.

This collaboration is part of Fidium’s broader transformation, uniting all residential, business and wholesale services under one brand. Fidium is one of the nation’s top 10 fiber networks by route miles, serving more than 700 communities nationwide, delivering fiber solutions to homes, businesses and communities.

About Fidium

Fidium is a next-generation fiber internet and network services company on a mission to be America’s favorite fiber provider. Serving people who expect more from their connectivity, Fidium delivers lightning-fast, reliable internet that’s refreshingly easy to use. With future-ready technology, a customer-first approach, and a growing national fiber footprint, Fidium is redefining what “better internet” means: fast speeds, simpler experiences, and service that’s actually helpful.

Available in more than 700 communities, Fidium connects people to the possibilities of fiber – from homes and small businesses to large enterprises, schools, hospitals and entire communities. Backed by one of the nation’s top 10 fiber networks and a commitment to continuous innovation, we’re powering work, life, learning and opportunity. Fiber Up and learn more at FidiumFiber.com.

About Ciena

Ciena is the global leader in high-speed connectivity. We build the world’s most adaptive networks to support exponential growth in bandwidth demand. By harnessing the power of our networking systems, interconnects, automation software, and services, Ciena revolutionizes data transmission and network management. With unparalleled expertise and innovation, we empower our customers, partners, and communities to thrive in the AI era. For updates on Ciena, follow us on LinkedIn and X, or visit the Ciena Insights webpage and Ciena website.

