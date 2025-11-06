AstroNova Announces Amendment and Extension of Credit Agreement

WEST WARWICK, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AstroNova, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALOT), a leading innovator in specialized print technology solutions, today announced that, on October 31, 2025, it executed an amendment to its existing credit agreement with Bank of America.

The amendment modifies the Company’s existing credit agreement to temporarily increase the revolving credit facility to $27.5 million from $25.0 million, extend the maturity of the revolving credit facility until August 2028, and refinance the previous term loans to a new $10 million term loan due in August 2028 and a new $9.7 million term A-2 loan due in August 2035. The amended credit facility provides for reduced quarterly debt service payments and greater covenant flexibility. The Company’s obligations under the credit facility continue to be secured by a mortgage on the Company’s real estate in West Warwick, Rhode Island. In connection with the amendment, the Company also granted a security interest in its Astro Machine facility located in Elk Grove Village, Illinois.

Thomas DeByle, Chief Financial Officer of AstroNova, said, “The new credit structure improves our cash position due to lower principal payments and, importantly, replaces our unpredictable Euro payments with fixed USD payments. The amended credit agreement allows for up to $1.5 million in add-backs to the Company’s Consolidated EBITDA (as defined in the credit agreement) for Company cash restructuring charges for determining the financial covenants. The improvement in terms also supports the necessary time needed to execute on the ongoing turnaround of our Product Identification business.”

The Company currently has $17.9 million drawn on the amended revolver. For more information, please refer to the full text of the amendment filed on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

