Amazon Ads and iHeartMedia Expand Partnership with New Programmatic Audio Offering Through Amazon DSP

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amazon Ads and iHeartMedia today announced an expansion of their partnership with a new programmatic audio offering that provides advertisers using Amazon DSP access to iHeart’s vast streaming audio portfolio. The expanded partnership brings Amazon’s trillions of shopping, streaming, and browsing signals together with iHeart’s millions of listeners across streaming audio for meaningful reach at scale. Advertisers using Amazon DSP can now extend their omnichannel campaigns across iHeart’s diverse portfolio of streaming audio to connect with listeners across devices like smartphones, smart speakers, tablets, gaming consoles, and more. The new integration of iHeartMedia’s streaming music and live streaming radio is available now on Amazon DSP. Access to iHeartPodcasts and the unmatched scale and reach of its broadcast radio stations will follow in 2026.

“Our partnership with iHeart allows Amazon DSP customers to reach relevant audio audiences with simplified campaign management and unique measurement capabilities," said Meredith Goldman, Director, Amazon DSP, Amazon Ads. “Integrations like this enable advertisers to build more comprehensive omnichannel strategies that connect brands with consumers throughout their journey across media.”

This expanded partnership builds on a long history of innovation and collaboration between iHeartMedia and Amazon Ads. Over the past decade, the two companies have developed advertising innovation spanning smart devices, mobile apps, and voice technology. With today’s announcement, that relationship expands into programmatic audio, bringing iHeart’s addressable and broad audience reach to marketers and ad buyers.

“Making iHeart’s premium audio inventory available through Amazon DSP, unlocks scale with deep listener engagement and proven performance,” said Lisa Coffey, Chief Business Officer, iHeartMedia. “And with accessibility to Broadcast Radio inventory soon to follow, this partnership is another step in making broadcast radio behave like digital media; addressable, measurable, and available programmatically, so marketers of all sizes can buy with greater ease and consistency.”

Amazon DSP is an omnichannel media solution that simplifies the ad buying experience to drive meaningful moments between brands and consumers. Powered by trillions of first-party insights and advanced clean-room technology, it offers precise addressability across devices and is the best place to buy all streaming TV across the open internet. With AI embedded throughout from audience targeting to creative optimization, it delivers relevant, high-impact ads while streamlining campaign planning, buying, and measurement.

Amazon Ads connects advertisers to highly relevant audiences through first-party insights; extensive reach across premium content like Prime Video, Twitch, and third-party publishers; the ability to connect and directly measure campaign tactics across awareness, consideration, and conversion; and generative AI to deliver appropriate creative at each step. Amazon Ads reaches a monthly ad-supported audience of more than 300 million across owned and operated properties in the U.S. and beyond.

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, with nine out of ten Americans listening to iHeart broadcast radio in every month. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have a larger audience in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the size of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled audience of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined, has the most recognizable live events across all genres of music, has the number one social footprint among audio players, with five times more followers than the next audio media brand, and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.