@BIOVECTRA and Revolution Biomanufacturing Partner to Deliver Integrated mRNA Design and GMP Production Services

CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island & WORCESTER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BIOVECTRA, a part of Agilent Technologies Inc., and Revolution Biomanufacturing Inc. today announced a collaboration that grants BIOVECTRA access to Revolution Biomanufacturing's proprietary platforms for optimizing untranslated regions (UTRs) and codon usage to enhance mRNA stability and translational efficiency. This partnership provides a fully integrated pathway from mRNA sequence design through sterile drug product manufacturing, supporting customers with end-to-end development and production capabilities.

Through this alliance, sponsors gain access to a seamless workflow that begins with mRNA sequence design to improve expression and stability, followed by process development, scale-up, technology transfer, and GMP production of plasmid DNA (pDNA), mRNA, lipid nanoparticles (LNP), and sterile drug product for clinical use.

“We are thrilled to partner with BIOVECTRA, whose deep experience in GMP manufacturing and commitment to scientific excellence make them an ideal collaborator,” said Molly McGlaughlin, Chief Executive Officer of Revolution Biomanufacturing. “Too often, therapeutic developers lose time and resources coordinating across disconnected suppliers. By integrating Revolution Biomanufacturing’s advanced sequence optimization technologies with BIOVECTRA’s end-to-end GMP manufacturing, we’re creating a clearer, more reliable path from design to drug product for our customers – one that reduces risks tied to supply disruptions, miscommunication, and failed process transfers.”

“This collaboration strengthens our ability to support innovators developing the next generation of mRNA therapeutics,” said Normand Blais, AVP, Product Development of BIOVECTRA. “In pairing Revolution Biomanufacturing’s sequence engineering with BIOVECTRA’s integrated development and manufacturing solutions, we’re helping developers enhance protein expression, determine sequence faster, and move to the clinic with confidence.”

Through a single agreement, sponsors can access the combined expertise of both organizations:

Revolution Biomanufacturing provides construct design and optimization, including AI-driven codon-optimized DNA sequences and proprietary UTRs. This technology has demonstrated three- to fivefold increases in protein expression while supporting tissue-specific targeting and extended durability.

BIOVECTRA delivers integrated development and GMP manufacturing from preclinical through commercial scale, including process development, technology transfer, analytical testing, and sterile fill/finish.

Service engagements are available immediately for mRNA therapeutics, vaccines, gene-editing therapies, and other nucleic-acid programs. For Inquiries, contact solutions@biovectra.com or info@revolutionbiomanufacturing.com.

About Revolution Biomanufacturing Inc.

Revolution Biomanufacturing Inc. (RBIx) is a U.S.-based, veteran- and woman-led CDMO redefining nucleic acid manufacturing through innovation, precision, and speed. Grounded in scientific excellence and national resilience, RBIx integrates AI-driven sequence design, advanced process science, and GMP-ready infrastructure to accelerate the development of personalized medicines. Its proprietary RevSelect™ codon and UTR optimization platform enhances mRNA stability and translational efficiency, achieving up to a three- to fivefold increase in protein expression and significantly improving therapeutic efficacy. RBIx’s vertically integrated platform spans plasmid DNA template production, mRNA synthesis, and lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulation, including lyophilized and circular RNA technologies for durable, tissue-targeted delivery. The company is also advancing dual-cargo delivery systems capable of co-encapsulating complementary payloads—such as mRNA and protein, or RNA and small molecules—to enable synergistic therapeutic action. By uniting design, development, and non-GMP manufacturing under one roof, Revolution Biomanufacturing provides its partners with a seamless, de-risked pathway from concept to clinic.

About BIOVECTRA

BIOVECTRA is a part of Agilent, a leader in clinical and analytical lab technologies and specialized CDMO services. With operations in Atlantic Canada, BIOVECTRA specializes in clinical-to-commercial scale production capabilities for biologics, synthetic small molecules, highly potent APIs, and bioreagents. Its expertise has expanded into pDNA and mRNA vaccine manufacturing. Currently, it employs close to 700 people across a variety of roles in science, quality, manufacturing and production, and business administration.