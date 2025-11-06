KBRA Releases 12 Things in Credit: September 2025

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases its latest 12 Things in Credit report, highlighting timely credit market themes drawn from our weekly podcast, 3 Things in Credit, hosted by KBRA’s Chief Strategist, Van Hesser. Among the wide-ranging topics Van discusses in this issue are the significance of plunging consumer sentiment surveys, the read-across value of GM’s upbeat earnings release, and whether high profile credit deterioration signals a turn in the credit cycle.

Each Friday, the podcast covers three Things impacting credit that market participants should know about. After every four episodes—12 Things total—we compile the transcripts into one publication, making it easy to catch up on anything you missed.

Click here to view the report.

Recent Publications

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1012144