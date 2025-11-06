Energage Partners With City Journals on New Home for Utah Top Workplaces

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energage, the HR technology company powering the Top Workplaces employer recognition program, today announced a partnership with the publisher of the Salt Lake Business Journal to create a new home for Utah Top Workplaces in 2026.

This partnership with Top Workplaces marks a shift in Utah; the awards had been published since 2014 by The Salt Lake Tribune. Now, City Journals, the publisher of Salt Lake Business Journal and 18 community newspapers, offers employers statewide the opportunity to earn trusted, credible recognition for companies that prioritize people-first cultures and the workplace experience. Nominations for the 2026 Utah Top Workplaces award will be accepted through May, and the winners will be announced in fall 2026.

“We’re thrilled to partner with City Journals to spotlight Utah companies where employees feel truly seen, heard, and valued,” said Dan Kessler, President of Energage. “This partnership ensures that deserving employers across Utah receive the visibility and credibility they’ve earned, helping them stand out to both top talent and customers.”

All organizations with 35 or more employees in Utah are eligible to participate, including public, private, nonprofit, and government employers. There is no cost to nominate, participate, or win the award.

Top Workplaces winners are determined by employee feedback collected through the confidential, science-backed Energage Workplace Survey. This trusted survey measures key culture drivers proven to predict organizational success and employee engagement, and it has been refined by insights from millions of employees across more than 70,000 organizations over the past two decades.

“We are excited to offer the Utah Top Workplaces award in partnership with Energage," said Bryan Scott, publisher of City Journals. “We’re committed to serving our community, and this initiative gives us a powerful way to celebrate the organizations making Utah a fantastic place to work and do business. By shining a light on companies that prioritize their employees, we’re not only providing valuable insights for job seekers but also strengthening the business community.”

In addition to statewide recognition, participating companies may also be eligible for national Top Workplaces awards across culture excellence and industry categories – all based on the same single survey.

To nominate your organization for the 2026 Utah Top Workplaces award, visit https://topworkplaces.com/nominate/saltlake.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is an HR technology company committed to building and promoting award-winning, people-first workplace cultures. As the research firm powering the Top Workplaces employer recognition program, Energage leverages employee engagement insights to identify and celebrate exceptional organizations at regional, national, and industry levels. Its comprehensive employee experience platform combines cutting-edge tools, expert guidance, and personalized solutions to help organizations attract top talent, unlock potential, strengthen retention, and drive measurable business results. Learn more at energage.com and topworkplaces.com.

About City Journals

The City Journals is the leader of local community news in the Salt Lake City area. Currently publishing 18 newspapers and several magazines. We educate, entertain, and inform local communities, enabling them to grow and prosper. The Journals were started in 1991 as the South Valley Journal in Draper. One of the City Journal’s publications is the Salt Lake Business Journal, formerly the Enterprise.

Salt Lake Business Journal is about business and for business. We deliver up-to-date, relevant, actionable local business news, covering all industry sectors. Our coverage area is primarily Salt Lake, Utah, Davis and Weber counties, but we also include statewide news as well as regional and national news when appropriate. We have been publishing on Mondays for more than 50 years. The content of the majority of our news stories is unique; it cannot be found anywhere else. Our goal is to rapidly inform so that businesses can take immediate steps to start, grow, enhance and protect flourishing businesses.