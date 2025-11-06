Conduit Power Executes the Purchase of 250 MW of Power Generating Equipment for 2027 Data Center Deployments in Texas and Wyoming

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conduit Power, LLC (“Conduit”), an independent power producer and leading provider of distributed power solutions that provide critical rapid startup and baseload power for data center operations, has executed purchase orders for 75 Ecomax® 33 Power Generation Units powered by Jenbacher 620 engines with AB Energy USA, affiliate of Gruppo AB, one of the world’s largest suppliers of modular power generation systems.

The new purchase orders represent a total of 250 megawatt (MW) of nameplate capacity and expand Conduit’s firm delivery pipeline to approximately 300 MW of Ecomax® 33 units powered by Jenbacher engines. The 300 MW of power generating capacity is earmarked for data centers that are currently being developed in Texas and Wyoming.

All the new Ecomax® 33 units will be co-located with Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). Each system is designed to deliver high-availability, behind-the-meter gas-fired power for hyperscale and AI applications.

Under the agreements, AB Energy USA, headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, will deliver fully integrated Ecomax® 33 units powered by Jenbacher 620 systems equipped with Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) modules that meet stringent federal and state emissions standards. The units are engineered for high-altitude and variable-temperature operation, making them ideally suited to provide reliable power for Conduit’s distributed data center deployments, providing optimum performance even during extreme weather conditions that can occur across ERCOT and the U.S. Mountain West.

“With 300 MW available for our planned 2027 off-grid deployments, Conduit is uniquely positioned to meet the speed-to-market requirements that define today’s unprecedented data center load expansion,” said Matthew Herpich, CEO of Conduit Power. “Because of our partnership with AB Energy USA, Conduit can bring power to new U.S. data centers, independent of grid connection timeline constraints.”

“This important deal strengthens the strategic partnership between Gruppo AB and Conduit Power,” said Giuseppe Fiorella, General Manager of AB Energy USA. “We are building a long-term alliance aimed at scaling up through multiple projects across the U.S. that combine Conduit’s best-in-class expertise in distributed generation development and operations with AB’s advanced power generation technologies.”

About Conduit Power

Conduit Power is an Independent Power Producer (“IPP”) and services platform established to design, build, own and operate natural gas and battery storage power generation for commercial and industrial customers. Conduit’s mission is to offer total power solutions that help our customers accelerate in-service dates, lower costs, improve operations, reduce carbon emissions, and capture more value for natural gas. Conduit Power’s distributed generation strategy provides behind-the-meter power to large-scale data center and industrial customers, enabling reliable, low-carbon energy delivery. Conduit is backed by Grey Rock Investment Partners. For more information, please visit www.conduitpower.co.

About Gruppo AB

Gruppo AB was founded by Angelo Baronchelli in 1981 in Italy (Headquarter in Orzinuovi, Brescia) and has expanded its operations globally to now include more than 20 countries across Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. AB offers a range of integrated power solutions aimed at enhancing energy efficiency and reducing environmental impact. It has a longstanding and strategic partnership with Jenbacher (INNIO Jenbacher GmbH & Co. OG), an Austrian manufacturer specializing in gas engines and cogeneration modules. Starting from the cogeneration sector, AB has progressively expanded its scope to include biofuels. The company has developed advanced purification and liquefaction processes for RNG and CO₂, coupled with highly effective emissions treatment technologies. For more information, please visit www.gruppoab.com.

About Grey Rock Investment Partners

Grey Rock Investment Partners is a Dallas-based private equity firm that invests across the energy value chain focusing on investments in natural resources, geothermal power, carbon capture and sequestration, industrial decarbonization, power optimization, and methane abatement on behalf of institutional investors. For more information, please visit www.grey-rock.com.