Pinnacle and Synovus Shareholders Vote in Favor of Combining Firms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & COLUMBUS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At separate meetings held today, shareholders of Pinnacle Financial Partners (Nasdaq/NGS: PNFP) and Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) approved the proposed merger of the two firms. At the Synovus special meeting, preliminary results showed approximately 91.5 percent of the votes cast were in favor of the combination, representing approximately 69.4 percent of the total number of outstanding shares entitled to vote as of Sept. 26, 2025, the record date for the Synovus special meeting. In preliminary results from the Pinnacle special meeting, approximately 92.2 percent of the votes cast were in favor of the combination, representing approximately 73.2 percent of the total number of outstanding shares entitled to vote as of Sept. 26, 2025, the record date for the Pinnacle special meeting.

“Today's shareholder vote with 92.2 percent of votes cast in favor of our merger with Synovus confirmed the value our management and board saw when we announced the deal,” said Pinnacle President and CEO Terry Turner, who will be chairman of the board at the combined company. “This is a major milestone on our way to building what we believe will be the peer leader in terms of sustainable revenue and EPS growth, two of the most highly correlated metrics with total shareholder return.”

“Shareholder approval at 91.5 percent of votes cast marks a defining moment in our path forward,” said Kevin Blair, Synovus CEO and incoming CEO of the post-merger Pinnacle Financial Partners. “We believe this partnership is strategically and financially compelling, positioning us to create the fastest-growing, most profitable and dynamic regional bank in the country. Synovus and Pinnacle share foundational principles: exceptional team member engagement combined with best-in-class client loyalty drives top-quartile financial and business performance. Together, we unite from a position of strength and momentum with a bright future.”

The next steps to merger close are regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions set forth in the merger agreement. While that is pending, the firms’ integration management teams will continue their work building the blueprint for bringing the companies together, including further decisions on organizational charts, benefit plans, technology systems and more.

The merger is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

About Pinnacle

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2025 deposit data from the FDIC. Pinnacle is No. 9 on FORTUNE magazine’s 2025 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its ninth consecutive appearance and was recognized by American Banker as one of America’s Best Banks to Work For 12 years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $10 billion in assets in 2024.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $56.0 billion in assets as of September 30, 2025. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in several primarily urban markets across the Southeast.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.

About Synovus Financial Corp.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $60 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and consumer banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including wealth services, treasury management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. As of Sept. 30, 2025, Synovus has 244 branches in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company. Learn more about Synovus at synovus.com.

