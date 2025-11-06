Powered by Lendflow, Experian Builds Next-Generation Lending Marketplace for Small Business Financing

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lendflow, a leader in embedded lending, announced a partnership with Experian®, a global data and technology company, to build a new small business lending infrastructure. Through this collaboration, business owners will gain access to carefully selected and vetted lenders across the nation, ensuring choice and quality.

Powered by Lendflow’s platform and APIs, Experian now offers a lending marketplace that is embedded directly within their app, enabling business owners to complete a single, simple funding application. Through Lendflow’s infrastructure and Experian’s integration, the marketplace securely connects users with Lendflow’s network of lenders while ensuring data security and privacy.

Applicants receive near real-time loan offers based on metrics such as cash flow, credit scores, time in business and industry. Once an offer is selected, they can securely upload required documents and complete the online process, all within the Experian app.

The marketplace is also fully customizable, allowing Experian to select the lenders and partners from Lendflow’s network featured within its ecosystem. Leveraging Lendflow’s intelligence layer including conversational and voice-enabled capabilities, Experian’s integration with Lendflow delivers a seamless, intuitive user experience and can build out advanced custom routing logic for their submission waterfall process. This guides business owners from application to approval with speed and confidence.

Lendflow’s robust technology platform includes:

Lendflow Connect: API-driven lender network that delivers funding offers.

API-driven lender network that delivers funding offers. Lendflow Intelligence: Aggregates and analyzes applicant data to enable accurate scoring and near real-time offers.

Aggregates and analyzes applicant data to enable accurate scoring and near real-time offers. Lendflow Automate: Streamlines workflows to ensure a smooth, efficient end-to-end lending experience.

“At Lendflow, our mission is to simplify access to capital for small businesses by embedding intelligent lending infrastructure wherever entrepreneurs manage their operations, helping them more easily unlock financing in places where capital is most contextually relevant,’” said Jon Fry, Founder and CEO at Lendflow. "Through our partnership with Experian, we have helped them deliver a customized embedded ecosystem for loan offers that best aligns with their customers’ needs, seamlessly and securely.”

“Small business owners are an important audience for our Marketplace platform, and access to growth capital is one of their biggest needs,” said Rakesh Patel, Executive Vice President of the Experian Consumer Services Marketplace. “Our partnership with Lendflow has allowed us to create a unique financing experience, in which our customers can focus less on paperwork and more on building their businesses."

To access the marketplace, download the Experian app found in Google Play or the App Store.

About Lendflow

Lendflow powers embedded lending infrastructure for fintechs, SaaS platforms, and lenders. With APIs, orchestration tools, and AI automation, Lendflow helps companies launch and scale lending products while streamlining underwriting, compliance, and operations.

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software. We also assist millions of people to realise their financial goals and help them to save time and money.

We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and innovate. As a FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 25,200 people across 32 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com.