Bilt and Rakuten Launch Partnership to Power Smart Rewards this Holiday Shopping Season

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Holiday shoppers, get ready: Bilt and Rakuten just launched a powerful new partnership that starts TODAY, letting over 5 million Bilt Members redeem Cash Back rewards from Rakuten for Bilt Points just by shopping at thousands of stores. This incredible partnership arrives perfectly timed for Black Friday and the biggest shopping season of the year, so that you can earn rewards on every holiday purchase from more than 3,500 retailers.

Bilt, which is now integrated into over 5 million homes and 1-in-4 buildings nationwide, is bringing its members seamless access to more than 3,500 merchants offering Cash Back through Rakuten. Members can now discover and shop thousands of Rakuten offers directly within the Bilt app, or continue shopping through Rakuten's website, browser extension, and app—all while earning Cash Back rewards that can be redeemed for Bilt Points.

This means your holiday shopping list just became your rewards strategy. Buying a new TV this weekend? Stocking up for holiday hosting? Every purchase you make through Rakuten starting right now can be redeemed for Bilt Points that can be used to book your next vacation, help cover next month's rent, or unlock those fitness classes you've been wanting.

"We're thrilled to launch this partnership today, just as the holiday shopping season kicks into high gear," said Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO of Bilt. "Starting right now, whether you're furnishing your apartment, shopping for the holidays, or checking items off your weekly to-do list, you're earning points that can book you a flight to Tokyo, help to cover next month’s rent, or unlock exclusive experiences. The integration is seamless: link your accounts, shop as you normally would through Bilt or Rakuten, and collect your rewards. This is the gift that keeps on giving."

"Bilt and Rakuten share the belief that rewards should provide tangible ways for people to reach their goals," said Amit Patel, CEO of Rakuten Rewards. "This collaboration brings together two of the most innovative rewards programs to expand what it means to be rewarded. Now Rakuten members can redeem their Cash Back as Bilt Points—unlocking even more flexibility and redemption options while shopping at thousands of their favorite stores. It's a win-win for smart shoppers everywhere."

Start Earning Today—Here's What You Get

Available immediately:

Unbeatable Introductory Redemption Rate : For the first six months, all Bilt member status tiers will enjoy a 1:1 conversion rate: $10 in Rakuten Cash Back equals 1,000 Bilt Points. Start your holiday shopping today and that spending could become a spring break trip to your favorite destination, a gift card to your favorite restaurant, or even money off your rent.

: For the first six months, all Bilt member status tiers will enjoy a 1:1 conversion rate: $10 in Rakuten Cash Back equals 1,000 Bilt Points. Start your holiday shopping today and that spending could become a spring break trip to your favorite destination, a gift card to your favorite restaurant, or even money off your rent. Welcome Bonus : For a limited time, Bilt Members who sign up for Rakuten through the Bilt app will earn 2,500 bonus Bilt Points after their first qualifying purchase of $25 or more. Link your accounts today and make that first purchase immediately. *Terms apply.

: For a limited time, Bilt Members who sign up for Rakuten through the Bilt app will earn 2,500 bonus Bilt Points after their first qualifying purchase of $25 or more. Link your accounts today and make that first purchase immediately. *Terms apply. Shop Everywhere: Access thousands of top retailers through the Bilt app or the Rakuten website, browser extension or mobile app, all while earning rewards that actually move the needle on your financial goals.

Turn Holiday Shopping Into Real Rewards

That holiday gift shopping you’re going to do this season? Here's what it could become:

A Round-Trip Flight : Book domestic travel on one of Bilt’s many airline partners

: Book domestic travel on one of Bilt’s many airline partners Rent : Apply points directly to your monthly rent payment

: Apply points directly to your monthly rent payment Three Months of Boutique Fitness : Premium classes at your favorite studios

: Premium classes at your favorite studios Gift Cards for Date Nights : Redeem at neighborhood restaurants and merchants

: Redeem at neighborhood restaurants and merchants Progress Toward Homeownership: Put points toward your future home down payment

How to Start Earning Bilt Points with Rakuten—Right Now

Link your Rakuten account through the Bilt app Select "Bilt Points" as your Rakuten payment method Shop at participating Rakuten stores as you normally would Receive Bilt Points automatically for your quarterly Rakuten payout Use your points to finally book that vacation, as a credit for your next rent payment or for a gift card to your favorite merchant.

Rakuten Cash Back will be converted to Bilt Points, which are deposited directly into Bilt accounts according to Rakuten's standard quarterly payout schedule.

Link Your Account Now—Holiday Shopping Starts Today

Don't miss a single point this holiday season. Link your Rakuten account in the Bilt app right now and visit www.bilt.com/p/rakuten to learn more. Every purchase you make from this moment forward earns you Bilt Points.

About Bilt

Bilt is the first loyalty program for renters that allows members to earn rewards on rent and HOA payments while building a path to homeownership. The Bilt Alliance – developed in partnership with some of the nation’s largest residential owners and operators – is a network of more than 5 million homes across the country that rewards residents on each residential payment and enables property managers to increase resident loyalty and cost savings. Launched in June 2021, Bilt boasts the highest value rewards programs on the market today – including one-to-one point transfers for travel across major airlines and hotel partners; fitness classes at the country's top boutique studios; and the ability to use Bilt Points for rent credits, rideshare, home delivery, parking, toward a future down payment on a home or eligible student loans, and more. For more information, visit www.bilt.com.

About Rakuten

Rakuten is the most rewarding way to shop, giving millions of members Cash Back when they buy from their favorite brands. As a leading shopping platform, Rakuten partners with thousands of top brands across apparel, beauty and wellness, grocery, travel, on-demand services, subscriptions, and dining, helping members save on everyday purchases. Since 1999, Rakuten members have earned more than $4.6 billion in Cash Back, making it the largest Cash Back platform of its kind. Learn more at Rakuten.com.