Aceso Interactive and Samsung Partner to Advance Patient Engagement and Digital Signage in Healthcare

WILBRAHAM, Mass. & ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aceso Interactive, Inc., a leading provider of patient engagement and healthcare communication technology, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Samsung Electronics America to deliver advanced interactive patient care and digital signage solutions to hospitals and health systems across North America.

An innovation-focused seven hospital health system in the Northeast US has deployed Aceso across more than 1,000 Samsung TIZEN and TEP displays, proving the scalability and flexibility of the combined Aceso software and Samsung intelligent displays. Share

This collaboration brings together Samsung’s industry-leading display technology with Aceso’s enterprise-grade software platform to address the evolving needs of modern healthcare environments — from patient rooms to public spaces. As a certified developer on Samsung’s TIZEN and TEP operating systems, Aceso is enabling seamless integration of its patient engagement and digital signage solutions across Samsung’s suite of commercial healthcare displays.

“Our partnership with Samsung reflects a shared commitment to transforming the healthcare experience through intuitive, intelligent technology,” said Todd Babineau, Co-Founder and COO of Aceso Interactive. “By combining our platform with Samsung’s trusted display infrastructure, whether the TIZEN or TEP operating systems, we’re helping health systems communicate more effectively, engage patients more meaningfully, and operate more efficiently — all within a single, scalable ecosystem.”

Together, Samsung and Aceso offer a fully integrated solution that powers patient education, virtual care, entertainment, staff messaging, and facility-wide communications — all while leveraging the existing Samsung hardware footprint in many health systems. Hospitals across North America are already using the combined solution to reduce complexity, streamline deployment, and enhance the patient experience. An innovation-focused seven hospital health system in the Northeast US has deployed Aceso across more than 1,000 Samsung TIZEN and TEP displays, proving the scalability and flexibility of the combined Aceso software and Samsung intelligent displays.

“Aceso’s proven software capabilities in healthcare, paired with Samsung’s display innovation, provide a powerful offering for hospitals focused on digital transformation,” said Richard Leonarz, Director of Hospitality TV Product Management, Samsung Electronics America. “This partnership ensures that health systems can deliver consistent, high-quality communication and engagement using trusted Samsung technology.”

