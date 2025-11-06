MorganFranklin Cyber Makes Strategic Acquisition of Lynx Technology Partners and Welcomes Aric K. Perminter to Leadership Team

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MorganFranklin Cyber, a leading cybersecurity advisory and managed services firm, today announced the strategic acquisition of Lynx Technology Partners, a respected provider of cybersecurity and risk management services. The acquisition represents a meaningful step forward in expanding MorganFranklin Cyber’s capabilities, strengthening its business development engine, and deepening its reach across key markets.

“We both place a heavy emphasis on valuing and growing relationships, so bringing together Aric Perminter and his team with MorganFranklin Cyber is going to be a great recipe for future success,” said Pete Schile, President of MorganFranklin Cyber. Share

“This milestone reflects our continued commitment to growth, innovation, and delivering greater value to our clients,” said Keith Hollender, CEO of MorganFranklin Cyber. “Lynx brings an exceptional team, a dynamic client network, and a strong reputation that will be thoughtfully integrated into our operations to enhance our collective impact. For years, we’ve said we’d be better together, and now we’ve made it happen. We truly are better together.”

Founded in 2009, Lynx Technology Partners has built a reputation for excellence in cybersecurity, compliance, and strategic advisory services. The firm’s disciplined approach to execution and client engagement has positioned it as a trusted partner across industries.

“Lynx has a great reputation in the marketplace, and we have a shared strategic view of how we approach this business,” said Pete Schile, President of MorganFranklin Cyber. “We both place a heavy emphasis on valuing and growing relationships, so bringing together Aric Perminter and his team with MorganFranklin Cyber is going to be a great recipe for future success.”

As part of the acquisition, Aric K. Perminter, Founder and Chairman of Lynx Technology Partners, will join MorganFranklin Cyber as Managing Director, Client Relations, reporting to the CRO, Ferdinand Hamada. With over 25 years of experience in the information technology and cybersecurity sectors, Perminter has held senior leadership roles at Lumension Security (acquired by Ivanti) and Precise Technologies Group, which he successfully exited through a sale to Infinity Consulting Group.

He currently serves on the Board of the Better Business Bureau Institute for Marketplace Trust and has previously contributed to industry organizations including CISOs Connect, the National Technology Security Coalition, the Cybercrime Support Network and Cyversity, which he co-founded alongside leading cybersecurity executives.

Perminter’s early career included service in the United States Army and leadership roles at Greenwich Technology Partners.

“I’m honored to join MorganFranklin Cyber at such a pivotal moment,” said Aric Perminter. “We founded Lynx with a vision to deliver enterprise grade cybersecurity services, and now being a part of MorganFranklin Cyber allows us to scale that vision while maintaining our commitment to client excellence. I look forward to working with the team to ensure a smooth and successful transition.”

The acquisition of Lynx Technology Partners reinforces MorganFranklin Cyber’s focus on employee experience, client impact, and sustainable growth. The firm looks forward to a smooth and successful integration that unlocks new opportunities for innovation and partnership.

To learn more about MorganFranklin Cyber’s services and leadership team, visit www.mfcyber.com.

About MorganFranklin Cyber

MorganFranklin Cyber is a premier advisory, consulting, and managed services firm dedicated to securing digital transformation for organizations across industries. With a growing portfolio spanning cybersecurity, AI, and risk management, MorganFranklin Cyber helps clients solve complex challenges with confidence and clarity. The firm is backed by MC Partners. To learn more, visit www.mfcyber.com.