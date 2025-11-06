Repsly Expands Beverage Industry Leadership, Adding Major Brands to Its Growing Portfolio

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repsly, Inc., a leader in retail execution software for the consumer goods (CG) industry, today announced continued momentum in the beverage sector, highlighting its growing roster of beverage brands and its track record of delivering measurable in-store impact in one of retail’s most competitive categories.

For more than 15 years, Repsly has partnered with leaders to transform execution at shelf, supporting everything from daily distribution checks to major seasonal launches. Today, leading beverage brands rely on Repsly’s purpose-built tools to tackle the category’s unique challenges: high-velocity SKUs, aggressive promotional cycles and fierce competition for shelf space.

Some of Repsly’s long term customers are leveraging AI-powered Image Recognition to give them real-time visibility into out-of-stocks and the execution of retail strategies across large and complex product lines. These capabilities allow brands to outperform competitors by ensuring higher on-shelf availability, real-time insight into increasing competition, faster promotion execution and more efficient field teams.

In recent months, Repsly has also earned the confidence of several iconic beverage companies, including brands like Calypso Lemonade, Mela Watermelon Water, Health-Ade and So Good So You, further solidifying its position as the platform of choice for high-growth and established industry leaders alike.

Executive Perspective

“Differentiation is everything in today’s beverage market. Our customers compete in one of the most dynamic, fast-evolving categories in retail,” said Matthew Brogie, CEO of Repsly. “By delivering retail execution best practices honed over more than a decade, we empower brands to own the shelf, build stronger customer connections and accelerate growth. We’re proud to partner with some of the most innovative beverage brands in the world by helping them win the first moment of truth in the retail channel.”

About Repsly, Inc.

Repsly is a retail execution software provider that empowers CPG and Retail Service teams to make data-driven decisions and achieve peak performance in the field. With a global customer base including Kraft Heinz, Revlon and AB InBev, Repsly connects store-level activities to sales impact, helping brands control compliance, improve territory coverage and execute flawlessly at the shelf.