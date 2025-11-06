Orano and the Dutch company ULC-Energy Sign Cooperation Agreement

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

On the occasion of the World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE), the world civil nuclear exhibition, Orano and ULC-Energy have signed a Cooperation Agreement to collaborate on projects supporting the handling, storage and transportation of nuclear spent fuel.

Orano is a recognized international operator in the field of nuclear materials, offering a full range of products and services - from mining and conversion to enrichment, spent fuel reprocessing and recycling, transport and storage solutions, and engineering, as well as decommissioning and services to nuclear operators.

ULC-Energy is developing nuclear projects using modern, modular reactors based on proven light water reactor technology. The Rolls-Royce SMR (Small Modual Reactor) has been selected by ULC-Energy as the SMR technology supplier of choice.

Orano and ULC Energy recognise that the responsible management of nuclear spent fuel is critical to the success of nuclear power solutions, including new build. The Netherlands has a long-standing practise of recycling nuclear fuel to help minimise the final volume of waste.

“Orano is convinced of the essential role of nuclear energy in the decarbonisation of power generation, heating for industrial sectors and is delighted to strengthen its collaboration with ULC. This partnership aims to leverage Orano’s proven industrial solutions in spent fuel management and beyond to support ULC’s.” – said Jacques Peythieu, SEVP Customers and Strategy at Orano.

“At ULC-Energy we believe nuclear project developers should take an active role in optimising the nuclear fuel cycle. In this context, we published our Spent Fuel Strategy on 18 February 2025. Orano is clearly one of the world’s leading companies in both the front and back end of the fuel cycle and we look forward to working with them on this important topic” said Bas Suijs, Director Business Development at ULC-Energy.

About Orano

As a recognized international operator in the field of nuclear materials, Orano delivers solutions to address present and future global energy and health challenges. Its expertise and mastery of cutting-edge technologies enable Orano to offer its customers high value-added products and services throughout the entire fuel cycle. Every day, the Orano group’s 18,000 employees draw on their skills, unwavering dedication to safety and constant quest for innovation, with the commitment to develop know-how in the transformation and control of nuclear materials, for the climate and for a healthy and resource-efficient world, now and tomorrow. Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

About ULC

ULC-Energy B.V. is a nuclear development and consulting company based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. ULC-Energy's mission is to accelerate decarbonisation in the Netherlands by developing nuclear energy projects that efficiently integrate in industrial and residential energy networks in The Netherlands. ULC-Energy B.V. is the Dutch developer of the Rolls-Royce SMR.

For more information, please contact us on corporate@ulc-energy.com