FillPoint Health Forms Collaborative Partnership with Noble, an Aptar Pharma Company, to Enhance Patient Experience and Drive Treatment Adherence

DUBLIN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FillPoint Health, a Lyceum Health company and URAC/ACHC-accredited specialty pharmacy and MSO, announced today a strategic partnership with Noble, an Aptar Pharma company and global leader in drug delivery training and onboarding solutions. This collaboration aims to enhance the patient experience through provider engagement and pharmaceutical partnerships, ensuring proper device use, improved adherence, and better clinical outcomes.

“By combining Noble’s proven patient training expertise with FillPoint’s provider-centric pharmacy model, we can help patients start therapy with confidence, use their medications correctly, and stay adherent over time—ultimately improving outcomes." Share

Under this partnership, FillPoint Health and Noble will jointly develop and implement education and support programs that integrate Noble’s industry-leading training devices, patient onboarding tools, and education platforms into FillPoint’s provider-driven specialty pharmacy model. The collaboration will focus on bridging the gap between pharmaceutical manufacturers, healthcare providers, and patients, creating a consistent, high-touch experience from prescription to administration.

“Our partnership with Noble represents a critical step in advancing how specialty therapies are delivered and supported at the point of care,” said Michael Baldzicki, Chief Revenue Officer of FillPoint Health. “By combining Noble’s proven patient training expertise with FillPoint’s provider-centric pharmacy model, we can help patients start therapy with confidence, use their medications correctly, and stay adherent over time—ultimately improving outcomes and satisfaction.”

The collaboration aligns with FillPoint Health’s broader mission of empowering providers and patients through technology, education, and integrated care models. As part of Lyceum Health’s network, FillPoint Health partners with pharmaceutical manufacturers and specialty providers to deliver fair market value (FMV)-based services, risk-of-loss pharmacy models, and real-world data insights that enhance access, quality, and efficiency in specialty care.

“We’re excited to partner with FillPoint Health to further our shared vision of improving patient engagement and outcomes,” said Craig Baker, President, Noble – Aptar Pharma. “Together, we will leverage our complementary strengths to ensure patients are fully supported in their treatment journey, from training to adherence.”

The partnership will initially focus on key therapeutic areas—including cardiology, dermatology, neurology, and rare diseases—with plans to expand into additional specialty categories and manufacturer collaborations throughout 2026.

About FillPoint Health, A Lyceum Health Company

FillPoint Health is a URAC- and ACHC-accredited specialty pharmacy and MSO focused on enhancing specialty patient care through integrated provider, payer, and pharmaceutical partnerships. FillPoint operates as part of Lyceum Health, a group of companies that includes RxNexus, a digital patient-access platform, and NewPoint-Rx, a physician-dispense division enabling compliant, FMV-based, in-office dispensing. For more info, please visit fillpointhealth.com and lyceumhealth.com.

About Noble, An Aptar Pharma Company

Noble is an Aptar Pharma company and part of AptarGroup, Inc., a global leader in drug and consumer product dosing, dispensing and protection technologies. Noble is a global leader in the development of patient-centric onboarding and drug delivery training solutions designed to improve the patient experience and drive adherence. Noble partners with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide to create innovative, user-friendly training and support programs that empower patients to start and stay on therapy. For more information, please visit gonoble.com and www.aptar.com.