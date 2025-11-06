-

RightCrowd and Bearing Partner to Deliver End-to-End Physical Access Management

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RightCrowd, the global leader in physical identity and access management (PIAM), has partnered with Bearing, the leader in digitally transforming corporate security operations on ServiceNow, to eliminate the complexity of managing physical access across disparate systems.

RightCrowd and Bearing on ServiceNow eliminates the complexity of managing physical access across disparate systems.

The partnership delivers unique options for customers to connect their physical access and digital security systems without messy, complex and manual processes.

Together, we’re empowering organizations to choose the level of integrated solution that fits their needs:

  • Start fast: Automate badging and access workflows for access management directly within ServiceNow using Bearing
  • Connect legacy systems: Integrate the access workflows with RightCrowd’s existing PACS integrations into one or more PACS across an organization to automate the last mile of the request process and avoid manual handoff and processing
  • Go all-in: Enable full RightCrowd PIAM capabilities — including visitor management — across Bearing and RightCrowd within ServiceNow

Customers can equally choose to implement the comprehensive physical security capabilities that Bearing delivers. RightCrowd can augment Bearing’s physical security responses with badge access data from the organization’s PACS.

“In over 20 years of delivering PIAM solutions, we have come to recognize that we need to fit into an organization’s existing environment and systems and not just add another application to their stack,” said Darren Bain, VP Strategic Initiatives, RightCrowd. “ServiceNow has become a powerhouse around the Unified Employee Experience, and now Bearing is delivering best practice physical security processes on ServiceNow. Jason and I recognized early in the discussions the symbiosis that we could provide for customers through having RightCrowd deliver their PACS integration breadth of experience at scale to augment what Bearing was delivering, and therefore ensuring we were fitting the combined solution into that existing Unified Employee Experience. It’s one of the best win wins we have seen for customers.”

“This partnership enables us to accelerate our mission to digitally transform corporate security operations with ServiceNow by rapidly growing our access control integrations,” said Jason Veiock, Founder & CEO, Bearing. “Now, customers can choose the right capability at the right price to solve their identity and access management challenges. By combining Bearing's central hub for security operations and RightCrowd's best-in-class PIAM, we truly have a 1+1=3 scenario.”

About RightCrowd

RightCrowd is a global provider of intelligent security, safety, and compliance solutions that manage the access and presence of people across the workplace. With over two decades of experience, RightCrowd's solutions are trusted by some of the world's largest organizations to protect their people, property, and intellectual assets. For more information, visit www.rightcrowd.com and follow RightCrowd on Linkedin.

About Bearing

Bearing is the world's first software solution purpose-built by physical security leaders on ServiceNow. We deliver digital transformation, workflow automation, and artificial intelligence across operations to increase awareness and resolve incidents faster. Bearing is a ServiceNow Partner and empowers organizations to visualize their security posture, identify vulnerabilities, and chart a course to a more secure and resilient future. For more information, visit www.getyourbearing.com.

For more information, please visit www.getyourbearing.com and follow Bearing on LinkedIn.

