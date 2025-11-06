Klickitat Valley Health and Ameresco Break Ground on Clean Energy Projects

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & GOLDENDALE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy infrastructure solutions provider and Klickitat Valley Health (KVH) broke ground Thursday on two new clean energy projects designed to reduce utility costs, improve efficiency and strengthen sustainability at the community hospital.

Ameresco will lead two energy initiatives at the community hospital: the design and construction of a ground source heat pump system and solar carports. These projects are designed to lower utility costs and enhance operational efficiency. Share

Ameresco will lead the design and construction of two key initiatives; a 45-ton ground source heat pump system and 375 kilowatts of solar carports. The ground source heat pump project will rely on 20 bore holes drilled 400 feet deep, using the earth’s stable temperature to help heat and cool hospital buildings. Construction will begin in December on the ground source heat pump system and is expected to be completed by summer 2026. KVH anticipates the system will save about $60,000 a year in energy costs.

“Breaking ground on these projects is about more than clean energy—it’s about responsible stewardship of community dollars and greater reliability for patient care.” said Jonathan Hatfield, Chief Executive Officer, Klickitat Valley Health. “By pairing geothermal with solar, we’ll lower utility costs every year, harden our campus against energy disruptions, and reinvest the savings where it matters most: our patients, providers, and staff. We’re grateful for the state’s partnership and our community’s support as KVH leads the way in practical, sustainable solutions for rural healthcare.”

The solar carport project will add covered parking north of the hospital campus while generating clean power. Construction for the solar carport project is expected to begin in spring 2026 and wrap up by the end of the year delivering an estimated $30,000 in annual energy savings.

“Projects like these make KVH more resilient and lower our operating costs so we can continue focusing resources on patient care,” said Jonathan Lewis, Director of Support Services at KVH. “We’re grateful for the community support and the state funding that made this possible.”

“For this initiative, Ameresco is providing comprehensive engineering services, project management, and long-term performance monitoring,” said Lou Maltezos, President of Ameresco’s Central & Western U.S. and Canada Regions. “This project exemplifies how renewable energy technologies can enhance institutional resilience, reduce emissions, and deliver sustained economic and environmental value for critical community organizations such as KVH.”

Both projects are funded through the Washington State Department of Commerce’s Clean Energy Community Grants, supported by the state’s Climate Commitment Act. The act invests cap-and-invest dollars to reduce climate pollution, create jobs and improve public health.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading energy infrastructure solutions provider dedicated to helping customers reduce costs, enhance resilience, and decarbonize to net zero in the global energy transition. Our comprehensive portfolio includes implementing smart energy efficiency solutions, upgrading aging infrastructure, and developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources. As a trusted full-service partner, Ameresco shows the way by reducing energy use and delivering energy infrastructure solutions to Federal, state and local governments, utilities, data centers, educational and healthcare institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,500 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About Klickitat Valley Health

Founded in 1949, Klickitat Valley Health (KVH) is a leading rural healthcare provider serving the Columbia Gorge region. As a public hospital district, KVH delivers high-quality, compassionate, and personalized care across primary, specialty, inpatient, emergency, and long-term care services.

Dedicated to empowering healthy living, KVH partners with its community to improve health and well-being while advancing innovation in healthcare delivery and infrastructure. Through initiatives in energy resilience, sustainability, and facility modernization, KVH is paving the way for rural healthcare innovation nationwide—demonstrating what’s possible when small communities think big.

For more information, visit www.kvhealth.net.

The announcement of a customer’s entry into a project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of Ameresco’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in Ameresco’s overall total project backlog. This project was included in Ameresco’s previously reported contracted backlog as of September 30, 2025.