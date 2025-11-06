Horace Mann Expands Reach to Educators Through Alumni Associations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Horace Mann, America’s largest multiline financial services company focused on educators, has expanded its reach to educators nationwide through new strategic affinity partnerships with several education-focused universities across the United States. These partnerships enable Horace Mann to engage with educators in new ways, deepening the company’s longstanding commitment to those who serve their communities through education.

“We are an organization passionate about education, educators, and those who serve their communities,” said Steve Chauby, Chief Marketing and Distribution Officer at Horace Mann. “Expanding into the alumni space allows us to connect with educators at every stage of their professional journey, while also enhancing our ability to give back to schools that are investing in the future of education.”

Each partnership is tailored to the unique needs and priorities of the participating institution, ensuring customized engagement opportunities and meaningful impact for alumni and their schools.

For instance, Horace Mann recently announced a new partnership with Grand Canyon University, which supports alumni through financial wellness workshops, teaching scholarships, student loan education, and personalized access to financial solutions. As part of the partnership, Horace Mann will fund a $25,000 scholarship for individuals in GCU’s School of Education.

“We’re excited to work with Horace Mann to provide practical resources to our valued alumni,” said Cherylann Galdi, Senior Director of Alumni Relations and Annual Giving at Grand Canyon University. “Horace Mann’s mission to support the financial well-being of educators and those who serve aligns perfectly with our goal to develop the next generation of America’s teachers.”

Other partnerships with institutes of higher learning feature modules on budgeting, retirement, and long-term financial planning, empowering educators to make confident financial decisions throughout their careers.

To learn more about Horace Mann’s strategic partnerships, visit: www.horacemann.com/partnerships.

About Horace Mann

Horace Mann Educators Corporation is the largest multiline financial services company focused on helping America's educators and others who serve the community achieve lifelong financial success. The company offers individual and group insurance and financial solutions tailored to the needs of the educator community. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois. For more information, visit www.horacemann.com.