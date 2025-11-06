ERI and Sony Electronics Bring Free E-Waste Recycling Event to Iowa County Fairgrounds

MINERAL POINT, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ERI, the nation’s leading material resource recovery, ITAD, mobility and data destruction/processing provider, is joining forces with Sony Electronics Inc. to offer a convenient way for Iowa County and surrounding area locals in Wisconsin to responsibly recycle unwanted consumer electronics with a free e-waste collection event.

The work we will be doing on November 9 will prevent unwanted electronics from ending up in landfills, while providing a convenient way for people to de-clutter for the holidays! Share

This opportunity for local residents to dispose of their unwanted electronics in an environmentally responsible way will take place at the Iowa County Fairgrounds this Sunday.

Event location:

Iowa County Fairgrounds

815-841 Fair St., Mineral Point, WI 53565

Sunday, Nov. 9 from 9 am to 1 pm

Accepted items include computers (and peripherals), televisions (and peripherals) and mobile devices. All collected materials will be recycled by ERI to the highest standards and all personal data will be 100% securely destroyed on each applicable device.

Participants can simply show up to the event with their electronics. ERI’s event team will do all the heavy lifting once attendees arrive. Guests won't even have to get out of their cars!

To encourage consumers to participate in this recycling event, the first 100 participants who bring e-waste for recycling will also receive a coupon for $25 off their next Sony purchase of $100 or more. (See details below. Limit one coupon per car.).

“Through this event, we are taking an active step in helping the community recycle certain electronics products," said Joyce Kwan, Environmental Stewardship Manager at Sony Electronics Inc. “As part of our global environmental plan, Road to Zero, Sony is dedicated to working with certified recyclers where it supports the collection of electronic materials.”

“It is an honor to be able to once again team with our friends at Sony and bring responsible recycling of electronics to Iowa County and the surrounding areas,” said John Shegerian, Chairman and CEO of ERI. “The work we will be doing on November 9 will prevent unwanted electronics from ending up in landfills, while providing a convenient way for people to de-clutter for the holidays!”

More information is available at eridirect.com/events/

The first 100 participants who drop off acceptable electronics products at the Iowa County Fairgrounds on November 9th during the Event will receive a $20 coupon off $100+ of Sony Electronics products, while supplies last. Valid until January 30, 2026 for U.S. only and redeemable only on electronics.sony.com and subject to the Terms & Conditions of Purchase.

Limit one coupon per car. Coupon not applicable to previous purchases, applicable taxes, or shipping and handling. Return of the qualifying product will require equal forfeiture of offer or amount equal to offer. Not redeemable for cash or cash equivalent. Offer is not transferable. Sony reserves the right to modify or terminate this promotion at any time.

The promotion is open only to persons who are legal residents of the USA and DC, 18+ (19+ in AL and NE) years of age. Ineligible are officers, directors, and employees (and members of their household and of their immediate families, i.e., parents, children, stepchildren, spouse, siblings, "step" of each and persons residing in the same household of such immediate family members) of Sony, its subsidiaries, affiliates, sales representatives, distributors, advertising/web design agencies and/or their affiliates, assigns or representatives; (hereinafter referred to collectively as "Sony & Others”) and all other persons or entities associated with the development, administration, execution of, or supply to this promotion.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

About ERI

ERI is the first material resource recovery, ITAD and mobility recycling company that is carbon neutral and zero waste. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve carbon neutrality at all its facilities nationwide, and the first to achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II certifications for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about ITAD services and e-waste recycling at ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.