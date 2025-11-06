Viant Expands Direct Access in CTV with Magnite SpringServe Integration

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leader in CTV and AI-powered programmatic advertising, today announced an expansion of its Direct Access program and its strategic partnership with Magnite’s SpringServe video platform. Through a direct integration with SpringServe, Viant’s Direct Access program streamlines the path between advertisers and publishers, reinforcing Viant’s commitment to an open, transparent internet.

Viant now connects directly to Magnite’s SpringServe ad server, giving advertisers more transparent supply paths, greater control and direct-to-publisher access that removes non-value-added intermediaries. This integration improves efficiency and performance for outcome-driven CTV strategies while simultaneously supporting publisher yield and control, further solidifying Viant’s leadership in CTV performance.

“The Viant Direct Access program has brought tremendous demonstrated value to advertisers, and our direct integration with SpringServe will optimize performance even further by giving advertisers a clearer, faster, more efficient route to premium supply,” said Tom Wolfe, SVP of Business Development at Viant. “Together, we’re advancing a model that prioritizes advertiser choice and strengthens the open internet at a time when walled gardens continue to limit access and transparency.”

This integration reinforces Viant and Magnite’s commitment to buyer optionality by offering advertisers flexible, transparent routes to premium CTV supply.

“Viant’s Direct Access solution provides another direct option for us to connect with buyers and Magnite's robust mediation capabilities via SpringServe enable us to unify our monetization levers while retaining control,” said Kelly McMahon, EVP of Global Operations, LG Ad Solutions. “In turn, we gain transparency into who’s buying our inventory and ensure media dollars reach our screens efficiently. This helps us protect the value of our content and data while building stronger, more accountable relationships with advertisers.”

According to eMarketer, U.S. CTV ad spend is expected to exceed $30 billion in 2025, highlighting the urgency for supply path optimization that delivers both transparency and performance.

“By integrating with SpringServe, Viant's Direct Access program gives advertisers seamless access to premium video inventory, faster decisioning, and smarter routing of impressions to the highest performing channels,” said Mike Laband, Group SVP, Revenue at Magnite. “As DSPs like Viant continue to do more with SpringServe, these integrations create a more efficient and effective ecosystem that serves both sides of the market. Advertisers achieve better performance and control, while publishers see stronger demand and more value for their inventory.”

This integration further demonstrates how leaders in the open internet are coming together to advance interoperability and accountability, ensuring that innovation in CTV benefits advertisers, publishers, and audiences alike.

