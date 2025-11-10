U.S. Army Selects Neros Archer FPV and Flatbow Ground Control System for Purpose-Built Attritable Systems (PBAS) Program

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neros is proud to announce its selection as one of the three primary manufacturers of FPV drones for the U.S. Army’s Purpose-Built Attritable Systems (PBAS) program Tranche 1 — an initiative designed to deliver effective, modular, and mission-adaptable FPV drone capabilities to platoon-level units across the force. Through PBAS, Neros will supply the Army with its Archer and Archer Strike drone platforms in both 5-inch and 10-inch variants. These platforms represent the next-generation evolution of the battlefield-tested Archer 8-inch system.

The Army package also includes Flatbow, an upgraded soldier-borne variant of Neros’ Crossbow Ground Control System. This program validates a comprehensive development cycle driven by real-world results in Ukraine and cements Neros’ position as the leading provider of FPV drones to the Department of War.

Archer Strike’s architecture integrates directly with combat-proven anti-armor and anti-personnel Kraken Kinetics Terminus strike payloads to engage targets at ranges exceeding 20 kilometers. The non-Strike variants of Archer deliver major enhancements to ISR capabilities and feature easily modifiable, fully customizable payload configurations — empowering operators to adapt the system to any mission. Flatbow extends these capabilities by providing a rugged, mobile control platform that incorporates advanced technologies to mitigate jamming threats in contested electromagnetic environments.

Together, the Archer + Flatbow PBAS package equips the U.S. Army with a flexible, domestically produced sUAS solution that delivers state-of-the-art, globally competitive FPV capabilities to the warfighter.

“The PBAS program selection caps over two years of rigorous system development and testing with both our Ukrainian and U.S. military partners. An immense amount of engineering effort and team dedication has gone into designing and producing the custom componentry required to meet our performance standards and secure our supply chain,” said Soren Monroe-Anderson, CEO of Neros. “These important procurement programs signal the Army’s and the DoW’s seriousness in addressing critical gaps in our drone capabilities and industrial base. Neros is committed to supporting these efforts and helping our nation meet the rapidly growing demand for sUAS defense solutions.”

Neros is dedicated to ensuring the West maintains an asymmetric advantage over its adversaries by manufacturing advanced FPV systems at scale through resilient allied supply chains.

About Neros Technologies

Neros Technologies is the fastest-growing American manufacturer of small unmanned aerial systems. Founded in 2023, Neros designs, builds, and scales drone technologies to deliver asymmetric advantage to U.S. and allied forces. All Neros systems are compliant with Department of War security standards and manufactured without China-made components.